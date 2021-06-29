Keir Starmer tells bosses: 'Let staff out early to watch England v Germany'

Sir Keir urged bosses to let staff out early. Picture: @KeirStarmer

By Will Taylor

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged employers to let their staff out early to catch the England v Germany Euro 2020 game.

England are hoping they can progress to the quarter finals just a day after pre-tournament favourite France crashed out to Switzerland on penalties.

The Three Lions are also among the highly-fancied teams in the competition.

But fans working 9-5 will be anxiously hoping their managers let them out early if they are to catch kick off, with the game at Wembley starting at 5pm.

Good luck to @England ahead of today's game against Germany.



Staff should be allowed to finish early so they can watch the match. #euro2020 https://t.co/dvDpfgtuFc — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 29, 2021

It follows the Trade Union Congress' suggestion that managers should talk to their employees ahead of key football games and allow them to watch the action on the company's premises.

Staff working from home should be allowed to finish early to watch games while others should be offered the chance to start early or finish later, the union organisation said.

It added that flexible working has benefits for businesses and their workforces, with more than one in five UK employees work evenings and weekends.

TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady - an England and Arsenal supporter - said: "Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams in Euro 2020, especially after the tournament was postponed last year.

"Bosses should talk to their staff and try and let people who want to watch the games do so, either at work or at home and then claim back their time afterwards.

"Whether it's about major sporting events like Euro 2020, attending a medical appointment or picking up the kids from school, allowing people more flexibility in how and when they do their work makes them happier. It cuts absenteeism and raises productivity."