Starmer vows it's 'time for change' as he addresses nation after Sunak announces General Election date

Sir Keir Starmer addresses the nation. Picture: Labour

By Kieran Kelly

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed "it's time for change" after Rishi Sunak confirmed a General Election will take place on July 4.

Addressing the nation shortly after Sunak's announcement, Sir Keir said it was "a moment the country needs and has been waiting for".

"And where by the force of our democracy, power returns to you. A chance to change for the better your future."It will feel like a long campaign, I'm sure of that," Sir Keir said.

"But no matter what else is said and done, that opportunity for change is what this election is about."

Sir Keir then asked Brits to return the country "to the service of working people".

'Power returns to you'

Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Labour

Speaking after the General Election date was announced, Starmer set out three reasons "why you should change Britain with Labour".

The first reason the Labour leader gave was to "stop the chaos", highlighting 'sewage in rivers', growing waiting lists in the NHS, and crime going "virtually unpunished".

"It's all - every bit of it - a direct result of the Tory chaos in Westminster," Sir Keir said.

"If they get another five years, they will feel entitled to continue exactly as they are - nothing will change".

Sir Keir's second pledge was that the nation is ready for "change" and vowed to "reset" the economy and politics.

The third pledge made by the Labour leader was a "long-term plan to rebuild Britain".

"[It's] a plan that is ready to go, fully costed and fully funded."

Under Labour, Sir Keir said, there will be economic stability, shorter NHS waiting times, secure borders, a cut in energy bills, a crack down on crime, and an increase in teachers.

Following hours of rampant speculation making its way through Westminster, the prime minister vowed he "will never leave the people of this country to face the darkest of days alone" as he confirmed the election date.

Mr Sunak declared it "the moment for Britain to choose its future" and said the election will take place at time "when the world is more dangerous than it has been since the end of the Cold War".