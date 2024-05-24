Kelly Rowland breaks silence on bust-up with security guard at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Kelly Rowland has broken her silence on an apparent dispute with a security guard on the Cannes red carpet. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Kelly Rowland has broken her silence after an apparent row with a female security guard on the Cannes red carpet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage captured at the event on Tuesday evening shows the former Destiny’s Child star getting into what appears to be a heated debate with a security guard.

In the video, the security guard holds up her arms to guide the singer as she’s walking up the stairs to a premiere of the film Marcello Mio and posing for photos during the walk up.

But the pair then begin to get into a heated exchange, as Rowland points her finger at the staff member and seems upset.

As they continue to move up the stairs, Rowland then turns around to direct a comment at the guard before she enters the theatre building.

Now the singer, 43, has broken her silence on the encounter, saying there were other women on the carpet who ‘did not quite look like me’ that didn’t get ‘scolded’.

The two appeared to get into a heated exchange. Picture: Alamy

Kelly Rowland other women on the carpet who ‘did not quite look like me’ that didn’t get ‘scolded’. Picture: Alamy

She said: “The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. And, I have a boundary. And I stand by those boundaries and that is it.

“There were other women who attended that carpet, who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off.

"I stood my ground. And she felt she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground and that was it."

It comes after Rowland walked out of an appearance on the Today show in February, the reason for which is still not known.