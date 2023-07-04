Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'panicked' after man rejected him when he kissed his neck kiss and grabbed his crotch

4 July 2023, 15:37

Kevin Spacey had a "panicked" look on his face after a man he met in a pub rejected him
Kevin Spacey had a "panicked" look on his face after a man he met in a pub rejected him. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey had a "panicked" look on his face after a man he met in a pub rejected him when he grabbed his crotch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told a police officer that Spacey kissed his neck twice before grabbing him, saying the words "be cool, be cool", Southwark Crown Court heard.

In the interview, the man detailed an incident at an address where Spacey was staying in the Cotswolds, which happened after he accidentally let the actor's dog out.

After telling the officer he apologised to Spacey for the dog briefly escaping, the complainant said: "At which point he came towards me in a huggy motion and said 'don't worry about it, it is cool, it is cool.'

Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court

"We did an awkward man hug as I call it - he hugged me, I did a sort of pat on the back type of thing.

"At that point he kissed my neck twice and grabbed my crotch. He said the words 'be cool, be cool' twice.

"I put my arm between us and pushed him against a wall.

"I said 'I am sorry man, I don't bat for that team'."

Spacey arriving at court
Spacey arriving at court. Picture: Alamy

The witness said that after he rejected Spacey, the actor had an "immediate panicked look on his face" before he left the room.

He told the officer of his "shock" at the incident but proceeded to say he "shook it off" before leaving.

The 63-year-old defendant has been described by the prosecution as a "sexual bully" as he stands trial accused of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

Breaking
Breaking News

Police launch new investigation and reopen another after fresh Partygate evidence emerges

Rishi Sunak speaking during the committee meeting

Rishi Sunak denies Rwanda plan is a 'gamble' as he insists Government will 'vigorously' challenge court decision

Afghanistan Beauty Salons

Taliban ban women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan in latest curb on freedom

Philadelphia Shooting

Five killed and two children hurt in Philadelphia shooting

The mum-of-two wanted decided to shoot her shot with the bus driver.

Woman 38, leaves ‘fit bus driver’ romantic note in the hope he will come forward and ask her for a date

Moscow

Russian military claims to have fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

Eight people were hurt in the attack in Tel Aviv

Palestinian man drives car into crowd at Tel Aviv bus stop, hurting eight people

The ex-Eastenders actor revealed he wanted to join the expedition.

‘My team decided it wasn’t right’: Ross Kemp reveals how he really was eager to dive on doomed Titanic sub

The Subway branch was slammed for its 'distasteful' joke

Subway branch criticised for 'distasteful' billboard making light of Titanic sub tragedy

The SNP's deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black is standing down at the next election

Mhairi Black to step down as SNP MP at next election and takes swipe at 'toxic' Westminster

Warm weather will return by the end of the week

Exact date hot UK weather will return as Met Office issues warning for strong winds and torrential rain

Journalist Elena Milashina after having medical treatment in Grozny

Masked assailants attack journalist and lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province

Army vehicles are seen during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank

Palestinian attacker hurts eight in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with operation

Plans to relocate the pair have been "shelved".

Prince Andrew’s move to former Harry and Meghan home ‘quietly shelved’ after Sarah Ferguson breast cancer surgery

Elena Milashina was brutally attacked in Chechnya

Female Russian journalist attacked by armed thugs, who cover her in green dye, shave her head and break her fingers

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court

Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving Evan Gershkovich

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, left, presents a comprehensive report on Fukushima's treated water release to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Nuclear agency endorses plan to release treated radioactive water into Pacific

Kate arriving at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales delights fans at Wimbledon as she drops in on Court 18 to watch British No1 Katie Boulter
Jamie Barrow has been found guilty of the murders of Fatoumatta Hydara and her daughters Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh

Neighbour guilty of murdering mum and two daughters in fire at their Nottingham flat after 'row over rubbish'
Two Irish teenagers have died on the Greek party island of Ios

Greek police probe whether two Irish teenagers who died on party island had their drinks spiked
Thames Water has been fined over £3m

Thames Water fined over £3m for pumping ‘millions of litres’ of sewage into rivers near Gatwick
Couples have been told not to use the Wimbledon quiet room for sex

Wimbledon quiet prayer rooms should not be used for sex, couples told, after 'sounds of intimacy' heard
Orkney councillors today vote on the islands' future

Orkney votes to explore ways to leave UK

The average 5-year fixed mortgage rate has increased to more than 6%

More misery for homeowners as average rate for a five-year fixed mortgage reaches 6%

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato extends Jens Stoltenberg’s mandate again

UN Ukraine Russia

UK to host first UN Security Council meeting on threat of AI

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

