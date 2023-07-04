Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'panicked' after man rejected him when he kissed his neck kiss and grabbed his crotch

By Emma Soteriou

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey had a "panicked" look on his face after a man he met in a pub rejected him when he grabbed his crotch.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told a police officer that Spacey kissed his neck twice before grabbing him, saying the words "be cool, be cool", Southwark Crown Court heard.

In the interview, the man detailed an incident at an address where Spacey was staying in the Cotswolds, which happened after he accidentally let the actor's dog out.

After telling the officer he apologised to Spacey for the dog briefly escaping, the complainant said: "At which point he came towards me in a huggy motion and said 'don't worry about it, it is cool, it is cool.'

"We did an awkward man hug as I call it - he hugged me, I did a sort of pat on the back type of thing.

"At that point he kissed my neck twice and grabbed my crotch. He said the words 'be cool, be cool' twice.

"I put my arm between us and pushed him against a wall.

"I said 'I am sorry man, I don't bat for that team'."

The witness said that after he rejected Spacey, the actor had an "immediate panicked look on his face" before he left the room.

He told the officer of his "shock" at the incident but proceeded to say he "shook it off" before leaving.

The 63-year-old defendant has been described by the prosecution as a "sexual bully" as he stands trial accused of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.