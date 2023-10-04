Kevin Spacey rushed to hospital amid fears of 'heart attack' at film festival after 'going numb in one arm'

Kevin Spacey. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital amid fears of a heart attack at a film festival after 'going numb in one arm'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actor, 64, underwent a series of tests, including an MRI, before being given the all-clear by doctors.

He fell ill on Monday while on a tour of the Afrasiyab Museum in Uzbekistan and was rushed to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic after he felt his "entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds".

Mr Spacey later returned to the Tashkent International Film Festival and gave a speech at the closing ceremony, addressing the incident on stage.

He said his health was "normal" but it made him "really take a moment and think about how fragile life is".

Read more: Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff delivers rousing first speech to England camp since near-fatal Top Gear crash

Read more: Where is Rebecca Loos now as David and Victoria Beckham break silence on cheating scandal

A source close to Mr Spacey told the Sun: “Mr Spacey was taken to a medical centre over health concerns.

"He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart."

The House of Cards star said: "I experienced something here today that was unexpected."

He continued: "I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.

"I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the [...] medical centre."

Mr Spacey added: "I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI.

"Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm grateful it's not anything more serious."