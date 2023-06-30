Breaking News

Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully' who took pleasure in groping young men, court hears

30 June 2023, 10:55 | Updated: 30 June 2023, 11:27

Kevin Spacey arriving at court to face sex offence charges
Kevin Spacey arriving at court to face sex offence charges. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Kevin Spacey is a “sexual bully” and a “predator” who took pleasure in groping a series of young men, a court has heard.

The 63-year-old double Oscar winner is accused of 12 charges of sexual misconduct against four men between 2001 and 2013.

Opening the case against him, prosecutor Christine Agnew KC told jurors not to be “starstruck” as Spacey "is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards. He has starred in many movies and television serials.”

“He is also, the prosecution allege, a man who sexually assaults other men. A man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable – a sexual bully.

“His preferred method of assault is it appears to grab aggressively other men in the crotch. On one occasion things went further than that.”

Kevin Spacey arriving at court
Kevin Spacey arriving at court. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey smiles and waves as he arrives at court to face sex assault trial

Read More: Kevin Spacey tells court his ‘white supremacist and neo-Nazi’ father led him to suppress his sexuality

Wearing a light grey suit and golden tie, Spacey arrived at Southwark crown court at just before 8am to hear the prosecutor begin outlining the case against him.

Appearing under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, he has denied all the allegations he faces.

She said Spacey argues some of the allegations are “simply made up”, while other incidents were consensual sexual encounters.

Ms Agnew said all four alleged victims “are not known to each other but who had the misfortune to attract the attention of the predatory Mr Spacey Fowler.

“None of the men wanted to be touched by Kevin Spacey Fowler in a sexual way but he doesn’t seem to have cared very much for their feelings – he did what he wanted to do – for his own personal sexual gratification.”

The court also heard that some of the complainants in the case are suing Spacey in the civil courts.

The actor has starred in many big Hollywood films and won Oscars for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty.

In 2003, Spacey became the artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London, a role he stayed in for 12 years. He was awarded an honorary knighthood in 2015.

He went on to star as Francis Underwood in the acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards, but was dropped from the final season after allegations of sexual misconduct first emerged.

Spacey, who has a home in Waterloo, was charged in May 2022 following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one allegation of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

