Theresa May's Final Speech: Girls Now Know There's No Limits For Them

British Prime Minister Theresa May Makes A Final Statement In Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Theresa May sent a message to young girls saying she hopes that having now seen a woman prime minister, they "now know for sure that there are no limits on what they can achieve."

Theresa May delivered her final speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, on her way to Buckingham Palace where she will hand in her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

She begun by saying: "I repeat my warm congratulations to Boris on winning the Conservative leadership election."

She wished the new government success and said "their successes will be our country's successes and I hope there will be many."

She stressed that Mr Johnson's "immediate priority" would be "to complete our exit from European Union in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom."

She said success in that task will bring a "new beginning for our country, a national renewal that can move us beyond the current impasse to the bright future the British people deserve."

A crowd waits at the end of the street waiting for outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May to leave 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

She expressed that to serve as Prime Minister of the UK is "the greatest honour" and she extended some "final words of sincere thanks" to her colleagues and to the British people.

She said: "Thank you for putting your faith in me and for giving me the chance to serve."

She called the UK "a country of aspiration and opportunity" and said she hopes "every young girl who has now seen a woman prime minister now knows for sure that there are no limits on what they can achieve."

Finally she thanked her husband Philip for being her "greatest supporter and closest companion."

Her husband jokingly interjected and said "That wasn't me."

Mrs May replied: "I think the answer to that is I think not."

She concluded that she will continue to play her part in "making our United Kingdom a great country with a great future, a country that truly works for everyone."

