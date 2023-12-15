Breaking News

‘Kidnapped’ Alex Batty ‘had enough of spiritual community when his mother tried to take him to Finland’ say French police

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Christian Oliver

Alex Batty, who went missing in 2017, left his mother and their 'spiritual community' in France's Pyrenees mountains after she told him they had to go to Finland, police today said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The now 17-year-old from Oldham went missing in 2017 after going on a family holiday to Spain.

Addressing media this afternoon, French prosecutor Antoine Leroy said Alex had been on the move with his mother and grandfather after going missing in 2017.

The three spent time in Morocco before pursuing a nomadic lifestyle in France's Pyrenees mountains with a 'spiritual community'.

Deciding to leave the lifestyle after his mother told him they needed to go to Finland, Alex then spent four days walking before being found by a delivery driver.

He walked at night and slept during the day before he was found.

Mr Leroy said Alex's grandfather, who had been with him and his mother since 2017, likely died some six months ago.

He said Alex told French police that he did not attend a funeral - but there was instead a ceremony within the 'spiritual community' in which the three were a part.

Alex will now return to the UK, police said following discussions with the British Ambassador. He will be reunited with his grandmother, who has not seen him since 2017, "probably tomorrow", Mr Leroy confirmed.

This is breaking news. More to follow...