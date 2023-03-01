Killer stepmum filmed dying stepson on floor before lying about his fatal head injuries

Leila Borrington will be sentenced on March 16. Picture: PA

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who filmed her dying stepson on the floor instead of calling the emergency services has been found guilty of manslaughter, but has been acquitted of his murder.

Leila Borrington has also been convicted of separate charges of assaulting and causing grievous bodily harm to her stepson Harvey Borrington.

Harvey sustained fatal injuries, including a fractured skull and bleed on the brain, at Borrington's home in Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire on August 7, 2021. He died two days later.

The 23-year-old claimed she never harmed her stepson, saying he had fallen off the sofa. She then filmed Harvey as he lay dying on the floor, texting his father: "Why does this happen to me?"

During the trial, an expert witness called by the prosecution said "the account provided by the caregiver does not explain the extent of the injuries" and added that she believed Harvey had died from"direct blunt force trauma", sustained after Borrington "assaulted" the youngster.

Leila Borrington has been found guilty of manslaughter. Picture: PA

Read More: Husband of Epsom College head Emma Pattison who killed her and their young daughter 'took his own life with shotgun'

Read More: How the 54-day hunt for missing aristocrat Constance Marten and her sex offender partner unfolded

Harvey suffered a series of injuries in the weeks prior to his death, including a spiral arm fracture, a scrape on his back, and marks across his face and ears.

Borrington claimed the injuries were either self-inflicted, or in the case of his arm fracture, caused by pulling Harvey up as he tripped walking up the stairs.

During the trial, prosecutor Jonas Hankin KC argued that Borrington had "twisted and turned" her story to suit the evidence.

Harvey Borrington died from his head injuries. Picture: PA

He also claimed that Borrington targeted Harvey, who was autistic and communicated through hand gestures and a handful of words, because he was unable to speak when he was in pain.

Borrington, who was remanded in custody, will be sentenced on March 16.