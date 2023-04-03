Killing of Russian military blogger at St Petersburg cafe investigated as 'high-profile' murder

3 April 2023, 06:30 | Updated: 3 April 2023, 06:53

Vladlen Tatarsky has been killed and at least sixteen people were injured in an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg
Vladlen Tatarsky has been killed and at least sixteen people were injured in an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg. Picture: Telegram/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The killing of a prominent Russian military blogger is being investigated as murder after dozens of people were injured in an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg.

Pro-Kremlin military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was been killed in the explosion, which has been described by authorities as a "high-profile murder".

Twenty-four others were taken to hospital and six were in critical condition, authorities added.

It is thought to have been caused by an explosive device, according to sources quoted by Russian news agencies.

Mr Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had over 560,000 followers on Telegram, one of the most popular social platforms in Russia, and was among the most prominent of the influential military bloggers providing commentary on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There is currently no indication of who was responsible for the blast, which occurred at at the "Street Bar" cafe in the city.

A St Petersburg website said the cafe had at one time belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, an elite paramilitary force that is fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Read more: Sunak faces backbench revolt over 'draconian' new law allowing workers to sue bosses over offensive customers

Read more: British men detained by Taliban regime 'in contact' with families amid UK Government talks

According to media and military bloggers, Mr Tatarsky had been meeting with members of the public and that a woman presented him with a statuette which apparently exploded.

Pro-Kremlin military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky
Pro-Kremlin military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Picture: Telegram

He was among the hundreds that attended a ceremony at the Kremlin in September 2022 to proclaim Russia's annexation of four partly occupied regions of neighbouring Ukraine - a move that was condemned as illegal by most countries at the UN.

Mr Tatarsky was shown saying in a video clip at the time: "We'll defeat everyone, we'll kill everyone, we'll rob everyone we need to. Everything will be as we like it."

According to media and military bloggers, Mr Tatarsky had been meeting with members of the public and that a woman presented him with a statuette which apparently exploded.
According to media and military bloggers, Mr Tatarsky had been meeting with members of the public and that a woman presented him with a statuette which apparently exploded. Picture: Alamy
Emergency services workers at the "Street Cafe" in St Petersburg, where the blast occurred.
Emergency services workers at the "Street Cafe" in St Petersburg, where the blast occurred. Picture: Alamy

Military analyst and British former air vice-marshall Sean Bell has said it "looks really unlikely" that the Ukrainian military was involved in the attack because it was not a military target.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "It could have been the resistance movement, much more likely.

"As rising Russian casualties from the war in Ukraine there's increasing domestic unrest back at home."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Train Derailment in Montana

Probe after train derails in Montana

Thousands of passengers faced severe disruption at the Port of Dover across the weekend

Port of Dover clears backlog after 18-hour queue chaos at border control but concerns grow ahead of Easter weekend

Tatarsky being handed the statue that is thought to have been packed with explosives

Pro-Putin propagandist blown up in cafe explosion after being 'given model of himself packed with TNT'

Thomas Cashman murdered Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer 'has £250k bounty on head' as gangsters fear murderer will 'grass' to get lighter sentence

USS Nimitz

South Korean, US and Japanese navies hold anti-submarine drills

Seymour Stein

Record executive who signed Madonna, Seymour Stein, dies aged 80

Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old Polish woman, says she thinks she could be Madeleine McCann

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann suffered 'mysterious skull fracture that partially erased her childhood memories'

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at eight sites are walking out in an escalation of the long-running row

Demand for new passports spikes as more than 1,000 workers start five weeks of strike action

Sanna Marin increased her party's seats and secured 19.9% of the vote, despite her defeat

Finland's PM defeated by conservatives in intense three-way race for control of parliament

Tourists ride a scooter in Paris, Friday, march 31, 2023

Parisians overwhelmingly vote to ban for-hire e-scooters from their streets

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a marina in Reading has been released, police have said.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in Reading marina released

Labour has said a tool to help victims of persistent anti-social behaviour is underused across the country, as it accused the Government of failing communities

Starmer pledges crackdown on drug dealers and fly-tipping as he aims to reassert Labour as party of law and order

Rishi Sunak is set to launch a grooming gangs taskforce as part of a crackdown that the PM says will see groups targeting children and young women "stamped out".

Rishi Sunak says grooming gangs fight 'held back by political correctness' ahead of latest crackdown

Miles Routledge (pictured) is being detained along with two other British men by the Taliban regime.

Distraught mum of 'danger tourist' held by Taliban 'desperate to know that he is safe'

Finland Election

Finland’s centre-right party claims win in tight election

Montenegro Presidential Election

Novice Milatovic wins Montenegro election, according to early predictions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Cafe Explosion

Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Ryuichi Sakamoto who wrote music for The Last Emperor and The Revenant dies

Prominent Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has been killed and at least sixteen people are injured following an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, Russia, according to reports.

Pro-war Russian military blogger killed and dozens injured in explosion at St Petersburg cafe
Evan Gershkovich

Blinken urges Russia to free detained Americans Gershkovich and Whelan

'Draconian' new laws that will allow workers, including bar staff and doctors, to take legal action against their boss if a member of the public offends them at work have sparked a backlash from Tory backbench MPs.

Sunak faces revolt over 'draconian' law allowing workers to sue bosses over offensive customers
Donald Trump

Donald Trump to deliver ‘remarks’ at his Florida club after arraignment

Destroyed house

Dozens dead after tornadoes tear path through US South and Midwest

Israel Palestinians Holy Week

Christian faithful mark Palm Sunday in Jerusalem

Poland John Paul II march

Thousands protest at TV show which accused John Paul II of covering up abuse

Yoshimasa Hayashi and Qin Gang

Japanese minister protests over detention of citizen during trip to China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Simon Calder

'Post-Brexit reality': Dover delays were 'predictable', says travel journalist Simon Calder
Andrew Castle quizzes Steve Reed

'Is a Labour government a threat to the well-off?': Andrew Castle quizzes Labour MP Steve Reed
'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover
Shelagh Fogarty hears about tackling drug violence

‘The problem isn’t the drugs it's the illegality’: Caller blames violence on ‘prohibition’ of drug trade
James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit