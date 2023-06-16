Davina McCall, Ian Wright and Line of Duty's Vicky McClure among those recognised in King's Birthday Honours list

The King's Birthday Honours list has been released. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Davina McCall, Ian Wright and and Line of Duty's Vicky McClure are among those recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.

Footballing legend Wright received an OBE, while McCall and McClure have been made MBEs.

Meanwhile, Vogue's Dame Anna Wintour and renowned author Sir Ian McEwan joined the Companions of Honour, which is considered the highest award.

McCall said the recognition means a "great deal" to her.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Late author Martin Amis was knighted the day before he died last month, it has been revealed.

Read More: Trooping the Colour 2023 flypast: Time, flight path and which aircraft are taking part

Read More: Prince Harry blasts 'mean' headlines 'celebrating' split with Chelsy Davy at phone hacking trial

Alongside Wright, ex-England rugby captain Sarah Hunter are among the sporting stars who have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours list.

Hunter, who won a record 141 caps and was part of the team which won the 2014 World Cup, has become a CBE, and is one of a number of influential women on the list.

The list also includes former UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl, former England football star Eniola Aluko, ex-England cricketer Lydia Greenway and darts player Fallon Sherrock.

Nicholl, who led UK Sport during a period of unprecedented success for Great Britain in Olympic and Paralympic sport between 2010 and 2019, has been given a damehood.

Nicholl said she felt "overwhelmed" by the honour.

Ex-footballer Ian Wright has received an OBE. Picture: Getty

Read More: 'Rishi Sunak is talking rubbish:' Boris Johnson hits back as Tory honours meltdown descends into civil war

In politics, former Labour and Conservative ministers - along with two prominent Tory backbenchers - are among the politicians recognised by the King for public service.

Sir Ben Bradshaw, who served in both Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments and was only the second MP to be openly gay when elected in 1997, is receiving a knighthood.

Long-serving Tory MPs John Baron and Bob Blackman are both made CBEs, while Conservative former ministers Damian Collins and Heather Wheeler become OBEs.

Sir Ben said he had questioned whether to accept the award in light of the recent controversy surrounding Boris Johnson's resignation honours list but viewed it "as a thank-you" to all those who supported him over the years.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: "This year's honours list is a testament to ordinary people who have demonstrated extraordinary community spirit, and I pay tribute to all those who have been recognised today."