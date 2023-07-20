King Charles is looking to fill a vital £37,000 role in Buckingham Palace with meals included – could it be you?

King Charles is on the lookout for a new staff member in Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

King Charles is on the hunt for a new and seasoned member of staff in the Royal Kitchen and the selected candidate could get to live and dine at Buckingham Palace.

The royal household has posting an online advertisement looking for a Premier Sous Chef to assist preparing “magnificent dishes” for the royal household, staff lunches and grand State Banquets.

“This job is truly like no other,” the advertisement reads.

The successful candidate will join a team of thirty, work across six different royal residencies and assist the Head Chef.

Its job description states the role offers a “competitive salary”, which relative to the average salary for a Senior Sous Chef role in London is around £37,500, according to TotalJobs.

Applicants must be prepared to: “Develop and prepare diverse menus and source the very best Seasonal ingredients, as well as helping to manage stock levels and co-ordinate staff rotas.

“You'll motivate and inspire those around you, monitoring the performance and development of a highly competent team.”

The successful candidate can also expect to revive traditional dishes and develop new menu suggestions.

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'asked to return to US on Air Force One with the Bidens' after Queen's funeral

Read more: Prince Andrew’s move to former Harry and Meghan home ‘quietly shelved’ after Sarah Ferguson breast cancer surgery

Former State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

And the job doesn’t come without its perks, as the selected Sous Chef can expect a “comprehensive benefits package”.

This includes: “33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), a 15% non-contributory pension scheme and meals on duty.

“The role also offers the option for single live-in accommodation with all meals provided (for which there is a salary adjustment) and free uniform.”

Any person hoping to apply should be a “highly qualified and skilled chef, with experience at a senior level from a fine dining or five star catering operation”.

The job is open for applications now, but those interested should be quick, as the listing closes July 30 at 11:55pm on the Royal Household website here.