King Charles chuckles at funny get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis

By Kit Heren

King Charles has been seen laughing at funny get-well-soon cards from well-wishers after his cancer diagnosis.

Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, received 7,000 cards offering him their best wishes/

Many share their own experiences of cancer or offer their good wishes and advice for a speedy recovery, with one adult well-wisher telling the King: "Chin up, chest out, remain positive and don't let it get you down.

"Trust me, it works, but the main thing is family."

A child sent the message: "Never give up. Be brave. Don't push your limits. Get Well Soon."

Charles could be seen laughing at a card illustrated with a picture of a dog wearing a collar and feeling sorry for itself.

The restrictive collar which stops animals aggravating a wound or stitches after an operation is sometimes called the "cone of shame" by pet owners, or an "Elizabethan" or "E-collar" in reference to the large collars known as ruffs worn by Elizabethans.

One card, like many sent to the King, was hand-drawn, with the words "get well soon" written beneath a picture of a crown, complete with rubies and emeralds, and with a rainbow on the back.

Where the public have included an address they will receive a response of thanks for their cards or letters.

Charles looked at the messages, sent in his daily red box of paperwork, on Wednesday and during that day carried out his first face-to-face official duties - an audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a Privy Council meeting - since his condition was made public.

Footage was released of the King meeting Mr Sunak and he said he had been reduced to tears by the messages and cards of support he had received.

The Prime Minister told him the "country is behind you".

Since the diagnosis Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Charles said he was 'reduced to tears' by well-wishers following his diagnosis.

The two also discussed how the King's announcement of his cancer diagnosis had "shone a spotlight" on the disease.

“I hear there has been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I’ve been patron of for years," the King said.