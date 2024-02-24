King Charles chuckles at funny get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis

24 February 2024, 07:34

King amused by well-wisher’s card showing disgruntled cone-wearing dog

By Kit Heren

King Charles has been seen laughing at funny get-well-soon cards from well-wishers after his cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, received 7,000 cards offering him their best wishes/

Many share their own experiences of cancer or offer their good wishes and advice for a speedy recovery, with one adult well-wisher telling the King: "Chin up, chest out, remain positive and don't let it get you down.

"Trust me, it works, but the main thing is family."

A child sent the message: "Never give up. Be brave. Don't push your limits. Get Well Soon."

King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers
King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers. Picture: Alamy

Charles could be seen laughing at a card illustrated with a picture of a dog wearing a collar and feeling sorry for itself.

The restrictive collar which stops animals aggravating a wound or stitches after an operation is sometimes called the "cone of shame" by pet owners, or an "Elizabethan" or "E-collar" in reference to the large collars known as ruffs worn by Elizabethans.

One card, like many sent to the King, was hand-drawn, with the words "get well soon" written beneath a picture of a crown, complete with rubies and emeralds, and with a rainbow on the back.

Where the public have included an address they will receive a response of thanks for their cards or letters.

King Charles
King Charles. Picture: Alamy

Charles looked at the messages, sent in his daily red box of paperwork, on Wednesday and during that day carried out his first face-to-face official duties - an audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a Privy Council meeting - since his condition was made public.

Footage was released of the King meeting Mr Sunak and he said he had been reduced to tears by the messages and cards of support he had received.

The Prime Minister told him the "country is behind you".

Since the diagnosis Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Charles said he was 'reduced to tears' by well-wishers following his diagnosis.

The two also discussed how the King's announcement of his cancer diagnosis had "shone a spotlight" on the disease.

“I hear there has been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I’ve been patron of for years," the King said.

Farmers drive their tractors in Paris

French farmers take tractors back on the streets of Paris in new protest

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden on Defender of the Fatherland D

US and EU pile new sanctions on Russia

A Palestinian looks at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential buildings in Rafah, Gaza Strip

Netanyahu seeks open-ended control over security in Gaza in new postwar plan

The conviction was quashed on Friday.

Former Tory MP Bob Stewart's racial abuse conviction overturned as he wins appeal

Amy said there was ‘no evidence of disease’ but added that she hasn’t been given the all clear yet

‘No evidence of disease!’: Amy Dowden gives major update in cancer battle - adding 'dance floor I’m coming for you!'
Lord Harrington said there should be a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes.

Former refugees minister Lord Harrington calls for a cap on the number of asylum seekers the UK takes
A body has been recovered from the Thames linked to the Clapham attack.

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi drowned in Thames, post-mortem reveals

Flowers to commemorate the death of Alexei Navalny

Navalny ally says authorities threaten to bury Kremlin critic on prison grounds

The blaze, fanned by strong winds, engulfed the block within half an hour.

Family-of-four, including 15-day-old baby, killed in Valencia fire as death toll rises to 10
The golf-pro was left stunned over the incident.

'Everyone's out there to help': Woman golf pro ‘mansplained to’ at driving range graciously speaks out on man's ‘advice’

