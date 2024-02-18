Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

There is 'no possibility' Prince Harry will return as a working royal despite reports he would be willing to ‘take on a temporary role’ while Charles undergoes cancer treatment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex told friends he would be prepared to step into a temporary working royal role while his father is treated for cancer, according to earlier reports.

But the Sandringham summit, which was agreed between Harry and the late Queen, dictates that such a return for the Duke would not be possible, despite his father’s current health battle.

Harry and Charles spent just 30 minutes together at Clarence House when the Duke returned to the UK earlier this month.

The brief conversation, which was also attended by Queen Camilla, did not include a discussion of Harry’s possible return to royal duties.

Now Palace sources have claimed that such a return would not be possible under the terms of the Sandringham summit agreement, as it does not allow for a ‘half in, half out’ approach to the monarchy.

One source told The Telegraph: “Those terms were quite clear, and the King’s illness hasn’t altered that.”

While another added that the late Queen believed a hybrid model of working royalty was not appropriate and even in light of the King’s diagnosis, this still “remains the case”.

Read more: Harry planned heart-to-heart on Charles visit but was blocked as royal aides feared ‘they’d never get rid of him’

Read more: Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

King Charles was seen leaving church service on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward also decidedly ruled out the possibility, as she told the outlet: ”Harry is out. There’s no going back to a public role.

“What would he do? He has got no patronages to exercise as a public figure and for him to come back would just be a parade for Harry. It would not be a serious, proper role like the working royals have.”

While a source at the Mirror, said there was “zero per cent chance” his brother Prince William would allow Harry to return.

They said: “Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return.

“He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now. If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now.

“His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity.”

It comes after it was reported that Harry had hoped to join King Charles for a few days at Sandringham during his trip to the UK but their meeting was limited to just 30 minutes.

“Harry came over to see his father, expecting to go to Sandringham. But instead he was asked to be at Clarence House and was restricted to 30 minutes,” an insider told The Sun.

“The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him.”

Prince Harry said he was “grateful” to have spent time with his father, speaking to a TV station earlier this week.

Prince William is set to make an appearance at the Baftas on Sunday evening as he takes on his role as president of the academy while Queen Camilla will continue her engagements for the foreseeable.