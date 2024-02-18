Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea

18 February 2024, 15:16 | Updated: 18 February 2024, 15:18

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.
There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

There is 'no possibility' Prince Harry will return as a working royal despite reports he would be willing to ‘take on a temporary role’ while Charles undergoes cancer treatment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex told friends he would be prepared to step into a temporary working royal role while his father is treated for cancer, according to earlier reports.

But the Sandringham summit, which was agreed between Harry and the late Queen, dictates that such a return for the Duke would not be possible, despite his father’s current health battle.

Harry and Charles spent just 30 minutes together at Clarence House when the Duke returned to the UK earlier this month.

The brief conversation, which was also attended by Queen Camilla, did not include a discussion of Harry’s possible return to royal duties.

Now Palace sources have claimed that such a return would not be possible under the terms of the Sandringham summit agreement, as it does not allow for a ‘half in, half out’ approach to the monarchy.

One source told The Telegraph: “Those terms were quite clear, and the King’s illness hasn’t altered that.”

While another added that the late Queen believed a hybrid model of working royalty was not appropriate and even in light of the King’s diagnosis, this still “remains the case”.

Read more: Harry planned heart-to-heart on Charles visit but was blocked as royal aides feared ‘they’d never get rid of him’

Read more: Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

King Charles was seen leaving church service on Sunday.
King Charles was seen leaving church service on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward also decidedly ruled out the possibility, as she told the outlet: ”Harry is out. There’s no going back to a public role.

“What would he do? He has got no patronages to exercise as a public figure and for him to come back would just be a parade for Harry. It would not be a serious, proper role like the working royals have.”

While a source at the Mirror, said there was “zero per cent chance” his brother Prince William would allow Harry to return.

They said: “Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return.

“He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now. If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now.

“His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero per cent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity.”

It comes after it was reported that Harry had hoped to join King Charles for a few days at Sandringham during his trip to the UK but their meeting was limited to just 30 minutes.

“Harry came over to see his father, expecting to go to Sandringham. But instead he was asked to be at Clarence House and was restricted to 30 minutes,” an insider told The Sun.

“The fear was that if he went to Sandringham they would never get rid of him.”

Prince Harry said he was “grateful” to have spent time with his father, speaking to a TV station earlier this week.

Prince William is set to make an appearance at the Baftas on Sunday evening as he takes on his role as president of the academy while Queen Camilla will continue her engagements for the foreseeable.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Floral tributes

Hundreds detained in Russia as country mourns death of Putin foe Alexei Navalny

Lufthansa planes

Lufthansa ground staff to stage strike at seven German airports

Navalny's body has been found.

Navalny’s body found ‘covered in bruises’ consistent with ’signs of seizure’ in Arctic morgue

David Cameron has said the islands' sovereignty is not up for discussion.

Falklands sovereignty ‘not up for discussion' David Cameron says ahead of visit next week

Injured Palestinians

Israel strikes Rafah as US vows to block UN resolution on ceasefire

Police were called to the scene on Saturday evening.

Teenage boy, 17, stabbed to death in east London as police launch urgent manhunt

Royal aides feared Harry 'would never leave' if he stayed too long, sources have claimed.

Harry planned heart-to-heart on Charles visit but was blocked as royal aides feared ‘they’d never get rid of him’

The concert is being held today.

Brianna Ghey concert organiser hopes gig 'changes mindsets from the ground level'

Russian spies 'visited Navalny days before he died'.

Russian spies ‘visited Polar Wolf prison’ days before Navalny’s death and ‘disabled CCTV devices’

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump rails against New York fraud ruling

Peace Palace

UN court to open hearings on legality of Israeli occupation

Thaksin Shinawatra

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released on parole

Serial rapist David Carrick has been stripped of his state-funded pension.

Serial rapist and former Met Police officer David Carrick stripped of £22,000 state-funded pension

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce matches girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to injured victims of SuperBowl parade shooting

Travis Kelce matches girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to injured victims of Super Bowl parade shooting

Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Donald Trump's 'bad faith' comments on Nato - but stressed Labour would work with whoever wins the presidency if the party is elected into power

Starmer hits out at Trump's 'bad faith' Nato comments, but stresses Labour will work with whoever wins US presidency

File image of an ambulance vehicle from East Midlands Ambulance Service

Pensioner who 'could not breathe' dies three hours after calling for ambulance that was never dispatched

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Mediator says talks on Gaza not ‘progressing as expected’

Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it has taken Avdiivka after Ukrainian troops withdrew

A woman touches a photo of Alexei Navalny after laying flowers paying the last respects to him at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia

Alexei Navalny’s team confirms death and calls for body to be returned to family

Kremlin will be met with 'consequences' after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny, Cameron warns, as protests take place around the world

Kremlin will face 'consequences', Cameron warns, as vigils take place around the world after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny
A person has been charged with assisting illegal entry to the UK, after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port, the Home Office has said

Person charged with assisting illegal entry to UK after migrants discovered in back of a lorry
More than 200,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Dozen arrested as 30,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through central London calling for Gaza ceasefire
Ethiopia African Union Summit

African leaders condemn Israel’s offensive in Gaza

Afghanistan Taliban

Afghan women fear going out alone due to Taliban decrees, says UN

Here's a full list of the exact locations that could see snow next week.

Snow returns: UK to be hit by wintry weather amid freezing temperatures next week - see full list of locations affected

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with King Charles

‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit