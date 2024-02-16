Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

16 February 2024, 23:55

Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry may temporarily return to his royal role to support King Charles and help heal the family rift.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry and Charles are said to have had several "warm exchanges" since the King announced his cancer diagnosis.

And now the prince has told friends that he would step into a temporary royal role while his father receives treatment, according to the Times.

Harry is a counsellor of state but is not expected to take up any of the King's duties while he recovers.

He and Meghan stepped down as a working royals in 2020 and moved to the US.

Read more: Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life

Read more: ‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis

There are hopes the King's diagnosis could bring the royals closer together after the feud with Harry
There are hopes the King's diagnosis could bring the royals closer together after the feud with Harry. Picture: Alamy

A royal source told the paper that Charles is keen to reconcile and see more of his son.

"On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he's sick," the source said.

"Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but that has never diminished the fundamental bond of blood, and there are now pragmatic aspects to consider, with the King and Kate's wellbeing -paramount in this.

"The details of the Clarence House meeting and subsequent conversations are private, but the feeling is that this arrangement could work."

A written plan would need to be drawn up by the King and his aides before Harry could return to any official duties and he would not receive public funds.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Harry suggested the King's illness could lead to a reconciliation with his father in an interview on Friday.

He also said he loved his family and that he was "grateful" to be able to spend time with his father when he flew back to the UK last week.

Harry, who lives in California with his wife and their two children, briefly returned to the UK to see the King following his cancer diagnosis.

But there was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, after Harry spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing their father.

