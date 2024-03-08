King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles' longtime friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

Mr Farquhar died at the King's Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire on Wednesday morning.

He was not only a huntsman but the Queen Mother's equerry, also serving in the Queen's Own Hussars - a cavalry regiment of the British Army.

Mr Farquhar was good friends with Queen Camilla too, having lived in a rented farmhouse on the Highgrove estate for many years.

He was married to Pammie-Jane Chafer and had three daughters, one of which - Rose Farquhar - briefly dated Prince William in 2000.

Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, led tributes to Mr Farquhar, saying he had been in poor health in recent months.

He told the Mail that his friend was "wild as a hawk in his youth, but always great fun".

He added that Mr Farquhar, who was known as 'The Captain', will be "judged by history as one of the great Master of Hounds".

Mr Farquhar was Master of the Beaufort Hunt for over 30 years.

Paying tribute on Instagram, the hunt said: "It is with broken hearts we send our love and condolences to the family and friends of our own Captain Ian Farquhar, who so brilliantly piloted us for 34 years and passed away peacefully this week.

"‘Captain’ as he was known by many was loved and cherished by the entire hunting community, as someone who was supportive, kind and always there with excellent forward thinking advice for anyone who asked him.

"He had a wicked sense of humour and anyone who was lucky enough to be in his company and listen to tales of his extremely varied and adventurous life both in the army and the hunting world will hold onto those memories forever.

"Captain’s passions in life were hounds, his family and dogs - of which we know there’ll be a whole pack waiting for him up there thrilled to be in his company again.

"A true countryman and a true gent - he will be hugely missed."