Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, Kate's uncle has said.

Gary Goldsmith, 58, who is the Princess of Wales' uncle, revealed that Prince William had been the one to offer an olive branch to Prince Harry.

He said he had done the best he could in a "horrible situation".

Speaking on Wednesday night's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, he also shared his thoughts on the Sussexes, following their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Fellow housemate Fern Britton asked him: "William surely must be furious to have the weight of it all on his shoulders?"

Mr Goldsmith said: "[William's] done an amazing job... in that horrible situation.

"He's had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.

"I desperately feel that that's the case. It's difficult to get a real judgement.

"I genuinely think that [the family] should take the titles away [from Harry and Meghan]."

It follows reports that Harry and Meghan have changed their children's surnames to Sussex.

They had been known as Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor but are believed to have changed to Sussex following the King's coronation.

It comes after Mr Goldsmith also addressed Kate's whereabouts following growing speculation online after her surgery.

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu asked: "Where's Kate?"

He replied: "Because she doesn't want to talk about... The last thing I'm going to do is... there's a kind of code of etiquette. If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."

Mr Goldsmith continued: "I spoke to her mum, my sister, she's getting the best care in the world.

"And all the family's done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else.

"They put a statement out and just said 'she's taking some time to recoup and will see you in Easter."