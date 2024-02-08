King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles is doing "extremely well" as he undergoes treatment for cancer, Queen Camilla has said.

Queen Camilla spoke at a musical evening at Salisbury cathedral this evening, saying the King had been "touched" by the public's support.

"He is doing extremely well under the circumstances," Queen Camilla said.

"He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere," she continued.

"That's very cheering."

Camilla's comments comes four days after Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

They said it had been found as he received treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Palace did not confirm which cancer Charles has, nor which treatment he is undergoing, but confirmed it is not prostate.

Charles and Camilla last Sunday. Picture: Getty

It comes a day after Prince William publicly addressed his father's cancer diagnosis for the first time.

William said he "really appreciates" the support given to his father by the public.

The Prince Of Wales Attends London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner. Picture: Getty

"We really appreciate everyone's kind messages. Thank you," William told a gala held in the capital city for the London Ambulance Service.

"It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!" he said.