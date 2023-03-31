King Charles dragged into 'woke' row between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

31 March 2023, 00:29

Disney is attempting to make sure Florida governor Ron DeSantis is unable to take control of theme park
Disney is attempting to make sure Florida governor Ron DeSantis is unable to take control of theme park. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles has been dragged into a row between Disney and Ron DeSantis as the entertainment giant attempts to stop the Florida governor from taking over its theme parks.

Disney is set to use an unusual legal loophole involving King Charles as it protests against Mr DeSantis' "don't say gay" bill, which bans discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in Florida schools.

The Disneyland Florida theme park had been controlled through a board dubbed the Reedy Creek Improvement District, but Mr DeSantis recently created a new board to take over the area.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis
Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Picture: Getty
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to take control of Disneyland
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to take control of Disneyland. Picture: Alamy

The Florida governor and potential 2024 Republican Presidential candidate is a strong critic of Disney and what he describes as its "woke agenda".

But Disney will rely on a "royal lives" clause that was inserted into the Reedy Creek's tax district agreement, which could allow it to retain control.

Read More: King Charles thanks Germany 'from the bottom of my heart' for reaction to Queen Elizabeth's death in historic visit

Read More: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive in Germany after RAF Voyager escorted by two fighter jets

Disney will rely on a so-called 'royal lives' clause
Disney will rely on a so-called 'royal lives' clause. Picture: Getty

The agreement is believed to be in perpetuity, or until "21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III," according to the document, The Telegraph reports.

The document appears to have been signed the day before a bill was passed in Florida House, which would have allowed Mr DeSantis to take control of the area.

So-called "royal lives" clauses are ancient and rarely seen in the UK, let alone the United States.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on Disney's use of the clause.

In a statement, Disney said: "All agreements signed between Disney and the District were appropriate, and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums."

Meanwhile, Mr DeSantis said in February upon announcing his plans: "Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end. There's a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Finland announced it planned to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Finland one step closer to joining NATO after Turkey ratifies accession

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump’s legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

Turkish legislators vote in favour of Finland’s bid to join Nato at the parliament in Ankara

Turkey’s parliament ratifies Finland’s Nato membership

Breaking
Terry Sanderson sued Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000 after a ski collision in 2016

Gwyneth Paltrow awarded $1 after winning court case against man who said she crashed into him on ski slopes

Donald Trump

Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge

Las Vegas gunman's apartment

Las Vegas gunman who killed 60 was angry at treatment by casinos, says FBI

A New York grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump

Donald Trump to surrender after grand jury votes to indict him over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'Racist jokes and acting out rape': All fire services in England have recorded racism and sexism, report finds

Memorial to murdered Mountie

Mounties criticised for failings in gun rampage in which 22 people died

Lolita the orca

Free Lolita: Campaigners reveal plan to return orca to ocean after 50 years

Zohar Dillard is in an ICU after suffering multiple fractures, a liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs

Flo Rida's son, 6, in ICU in critical condition after fall from fifth-floor apartment

Pope in hospital

Pope likely to be out of hospital within days after ‘marked improvement’

Julia Wendell playing piano (l) on Dr Phil (top r) and Madeleine McCann (bottom r)

'She played for my sister and she cried': Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann plays piano in moving video

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, previously glowing on the horizon at St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast

Will the Northern Lights be visible tonight in the UK?

Nashville School shooting memorial

Tapes of 911 calls made as school shooting attack was in progress are released

John Kirby

Russia aiming to trade food for weapons from North Korea, says White House

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jessica Whalley, who worked at Michael Owen's stables, died unexpectedly at the age of 25

Devastated family of beauty queen who died at Michael Owen's stables say she 'fainted before falling from a horse'
Nato's Secretary General has tonight said backing down to Putin would "make the world more dangerous" as he admits warming Russia-China relations have to be taken "very seriously".

NATO chief warns Putin victory would 'make the world more dangerous' as Russia-China relations become 'very serious'
Tonight with Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Russia and China's mutual adoration shows world is retreating into hostile alliances amid Ukraine war
It is estimated more than 51,000 migrants are being housed in UK hotels

Home Office drives up migrant hotel costs with staff 'competing for the same contracts'

Train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota

Residents evacuated after train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derails

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mother Cheryl said she was feeling "ecstatic"

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mum 'ecstatic' as she leaves court clutching teddy after drug dealer guilty of daughter's murder
Sergei Ryabkov

Russia pledges to continue missile test notices under Cold War-era deal

India Temple well collapse

Devotees killed as covering over well collapses at Indian temple

World Court in The Hague

UN court rejects Iran’s claim to £1.6bn assets frozen by US authorities

Cashman's movements were tracked on CCTV

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer seen fleeing scene after shooting nine-year-old dead as he's found guilty of murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit