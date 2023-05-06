'Thank you William': Emotional Charles' nods to son William during historic Coronation ceremony

Crowning emotion: Charles holds back tears as son William kisses his father's ring during Westminster ceremony. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

King Charles III could be seen uttering the words 'thank you' to son William, as the historic Coronation ceremony got underway at Westminster Abbey.

With the eyes of the world on him, Charles was visibly emotional as his son knelt to kiss his ring, placing his hand on the royal crown.

Forming a central part of the ceremony, the King was crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, as the religious leader placed St Edward's Crown on the royal's head.

The moving moment saw the royal make a simple nod to his son, before adding "amen" and "thank you William".

The historic crowning, a moment the King has waited his life to undertake, follows the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September.

King Charles could be seen uttering the words 'thank you' to son William, as the historic Coronation ceremony got underway at Westminster Abbey. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The historic ceremony began with King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling by coach to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace shortly after 10:30am.

A host of royals, international dignitaries and charity workers descended on the abbey ahead of the couple's arrival.

Drawn by six Windsor Grey Horses, Charles hand-picked the Diamond Jubilee Coach - formerly known as the State Coach Britannia - to carry him and wife Camilla to the historic ceremony.

Usually, such an occasion would warrant the Gold State Coach, which the pair used to travel back to Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.

Read more: Prince Andrew booed by crowds as royal arrives at Coronation in full regalia - despite being stripped of patronages

Read more: Why King Charles III broke tradition and chose Diamond Jubilee Coach for coronation procession

The historic ceremony began with King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling by coach to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace shortly after 10:30am. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Prince Harry could be seen entering the abbey alongside royals including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, joining the pair and their partners in the third row beside senior royals.

Sitting on opposite sides of Westminster Abbey's right bank of seats, William could be seen in the row infront, stepping up to assist his father as part of the ceremony.

It follows the news the prince flew into the UK on a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday morning following much secrecy.

A host of royals were in attendance - including Prince Andrew, dressed in full ceremonial attire, as he was booed by onlookers. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The prince was expected to stay at Frogmore overnight and was invited for lunch with King before jetting back to America.

The emotional and historic ceremony was followed by a procession back to the palace, with senior royals making the traditional balcony appearance to witness the RAF flypast in the colours of the Union Jack.