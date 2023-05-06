Prince Andrew booed by crowds as royal arrives at Coronation in full regalia - despite being stripped of patronages

Prince Andrew booed by crowds as royal arrives at Coronation in full regalia - despite being stripped of his royal patronages.

By Danielle DeWolfe

Prince Andrew was booed by crowds as he arrived at Westminster Abbey dressed in full regalia ahead of the King's Coronation.

The controversial royal arrived at Westminster Abbey by car on Saturday morning alongside his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - complete with baby bump.

Andrew, 63, could be seen dressed in formal Order of the Garter robes for Coronation - despite being formally stripped of military duties and royal patronages.

The Duke of York wore his Garter robes following a nod from senior royals, despite playing no part in the ceremony or procession behind the Gold State Coach, which carried the King and Queen on their return to Buckingham Palace.

Crowds lining the pavements outside Buckingham Palace could be heard booing in chorus as the Duke of York's vehicle sped past.

Andrew and his daughters looked stoney faced as they made their way to the Abbey. Sarah Ferguson had publicly announced she would not be in attendance at Saturday's ceremony.

As expected, Andrew did not appear alongside fellow royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon ahead of the RAF fly past.

It comes amid ongoing familial tensions between both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry - both of whom were in attendance at today's ceremony.

Harry was spotted entering Westminster Abbey alone and dressed in non-ceremonial attire after being stripped of his royal duties, with wife Meghan remaining at home in California.

The Duke could be seen entering the abbey alongside his sister Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Harry.

The Mirror had previously reported that the Palace noted Andrew would not be in Garter robes two weeks ago.

The Order of the Garter is said to be the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in Britain.

It comes amid widespread public backlash following Prince Andrew's multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre - which is reported to be as much as £12m.

The royal had been banned by the late Queen from wearing the robes, including at her last Garter Day at Windsor Castle.