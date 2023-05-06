Is the Gold State Coach made from real gold and how much is it worth?

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be using the Gold State Coach to travel back to Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Zoe Adams

How old is the Gold State Coach? And what's it actually made of? Here are all the important questions surrounding the historic royal carriage including age.

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth and took in the Diamond Jubilee coach on route to their Coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

Following the service, and having officially been crowned King and Queen of England, the royals will travel back in style and use the very luxurious and breathtaking Gold State Coach.

As such a trademark and statement piece of royal equipment, there are obviously plenty of questions around the carriage including is it made of real gold? And how much did it cost?

Here are all the important royal questions answered including how old it is:

The royal Gold State Coach is used for coronations, jubilees and weddings. Picture: Alamy

Is the royal carriage made of real gold? What's it made of?

Despite the name, the royal coach isn't actually made of real gold but of giltwood which covered in a thin layer of gold leaf.

Other features include paintings of Roman gods and goddesses along with three cherub sculptures which represents England, Scotland and Ireland.

Above each wheel there is also a massive triton figure and inside, the coach is lined and upholstered with velvet and satin.

The coach itself is 3.6meters long and weighs an incredible four tonnes.

How much is the Gold State Coach worth?

Made in 1762, the Gold carriage cost around £7,562 which would equal about £2million now.

The Gold State Carriage is one of the oldest in the Royal Mew collection. Picture: Getty

How old is the Gold State Coach?

The Gold State Coach is one of the oldest and most historic carriages in the royal collection and was made in 1762 making it 261 years old.

It has been used for every single coronation since it was made along with other significant royal events such as royal weddings and jubilees.

However, despite its age, there are two other coaches in their collection which are the oldest.

The Speaker of the House of Common’s Coach is the oldest dating from 1698 and the Lord Mayor of London’s Coach was built in 1758.

Can you go see the Gold State Coach?

Only the Sovereign and their consorts are permitted to travel in the coach, however, members of the public can also see the impressive coach.

Usually, it's housed at the Royal Mews of Buckingham Palace and can be viewed by members of the public.