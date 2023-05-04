How long will King Charles's Coronation last?

King Charles will be crowned at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey which starts at 11am. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

King Charles and wife Camilla will be coronated this weekend in one of the biggest royal events in history - but how long will the ceremony go on for? What time does it finish?

Royal fans across the world will be dedicating their time this weekend to watch King Charles and his wife Camilla be crowned in a packed schedule of coronation celebrations.

From the Westminster Abbey Coronation service, to a Red Arrows flypast and a show-stopping Coronation Concert, the celebrations are expected to last the whole weekend.

And with an extra bank holiday day to help mark the occasion, many fans across the UK will be taking the opportunity to spend time with friends and family.

So how long will King Charles's Coronation last? And in particular, how long is the service at Westminster Abbey? Here's the details.

Westminster Abbey will house 2,000 guests this weekend for the coronation ceremony. Picture: Alamy

How long will King Charles's Coronation celebrations last?

In total, the public celebrations will last three days - Saturday 6th, Sunday 7th and Monday 8th May. A brief look at the celebrations are:

Saturday 6th

King Charles and Camilla will depart from Buckingham Palace at 10:20am making their way to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony at 11am.

Following the service, they will depart the Abbey, and make their way back to the palace in a much grander procession which is likely to include key members of the royal family too.

Around 15 members of the family will then gather alongside Prince Charles on the balcony at Buckingham Palace and await the Red Arrows flypast, should the weather permit it.

Sunday 7th

Coronation lunches will happen where people are invited to share food with members of their community.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be hosting his own at 10 Downing Street.

In the evening, there will the Coronation Concert which features exclusive performances and some worldwide acts including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Monday 8th

The extra bank holiday day is being used to host the 'Big Help Out' scheme where King Charles is encouraging the public to volunteer for local causes.

King Charles and Camilla will partake in a whole weekend of events for their coronation. Picture: Alamy

How long will the Coronation ceremony last at Westminster Abbey? What time will the service finish?

The main event of coronation weekend is the ceremony itself where Charles and Camilla will officially be crowned.

In 1953, when Queen Elizabeth had her Coronation, the service in Westminster lasted three hours. However, King Charles's is expected to last just two.

Charles and Camilla are expected to finish their ceremony at 1pm.