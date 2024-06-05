Breaking News

'We're all eternally in their debt': King Charles honours D-Day heroes in first public speech since cancer diagnosis

Charles gave a speech to mark the D-Day anniversary. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Emma Soteriou

King Charles has honoured the heroes of D-Day in his first public speech since being diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking at a commemorative event in Portsmouth, the King called on everyone to "remember, cherish and honour those who served" on D-Day.

"Live up to the freedom they died for by balancing rights with civic responsibilities to our country," he said.

"We are all eternally in their debt."

Charles and Camilla were introduced on stage by host Dame Helen Mirren to a standing ovation and applause from the crowd.

Delivering his speech, Charles said: "The stories of courage, resilience and solidarity which you have heard today and throughout our lives cannot fail to move us, to inspire us and to remind us of what we owe to that great wartime generation, now tragically dwindling to so few.

"It is our privilege to hear that testimony, but our role is not purely passive.

"It is our duty to ensure that we and future generations do not forget their service and their sacrifice in replacing tyranny with freedom."

Veteran Donald Jones returns to Sword Beach in Normandy, France, where he landed on D-Day. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was revealed that the King was 'adamant' that he would attend commemorations as it is the last milestone that D-Day veterans will be able to witness themselves.

He was also joined at the event by Prince William, marking 80 years since the largest seaborne invasion in history that saw thousands of soldiers killed.

William said: "We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off."

The Normandy landings on June 6, 1944, went on to lay down the foundations for the Allied victory.

Rishi Sunak was also among those in attendance, alongside a slew of dignitaries and veterans who fought on the beaches in 1944.

It came after Charles and Camilla hosted four D-Day veterans at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, hearing moving personal stories and seeing their poignant keepsakes.

Football boots carried on the straps of a military backpack, dog tags still bearing blood, and photos of a much cherished wife were among the mementoes shared with Charles and Camilla.

Charles, in turn, read aloud from his grandfather's handwritten diary, recounting George VI's D-Day entry about the breaking news of the "successful landings" in June 1944.

Meanwhile, dozens of other Second World War veterans, including former D-Day soldiers, once again made the journey from Portsmouth to Normandy, retracing their steps 80 years later.

Veterans John Life, and Donald Jones return to Sword Beach in Normandy, France, where they landed on D-Day. Picture: Alamy

On Wednesday afternoon, tributes will move to the beaches of Normandy, where hundreds of allied defence personnel will parachute into a historic D-Day drop zone to commemorate the airborne invasion of 80 years ago.

Anne, the Princess Royal, will join British and Canadian military veterans across the English Channel in Normandy.

In her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regina Rifles, a Canadian military unit, the King's sister, joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will unveil a statute of a rifleman from the regiment and later attend a reception with former soldiers.

Nicknamed "The Johns", the unit was one of the first infantry regiments to storm Juno Beach 80 years ago with other Canadian forces.

Later, Anne and Sir Tim will join Normandy veterans and French representatives at a Royal British Legion service of commemoration at Bayeux War Cemetery, where the princess will lay a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice.

Normandy veterans (left to right) Alec Penstone, 98, Gilbert Clarke, 98, Richard Aldred, 99, Henry Rice, 98, Donald Howkins, 103, Mervyn Kersh, 98, Stan Ford, 98, Ken Hay, 98, and John Dennett, 99. Picture: Alamy

The Bayeux War Cemetery is France's largest Commonwealth cemetery of the Second World War and is the final resting place of more than 4,000 military casualties. The site is run by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, an organisation the princess supports as president.

During her day in Normandy, Anne will attend the annual service of remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral where she will read a lesson and take part in a procession, led by pipers from France, Germany and the UK.

It will return the royal to the military cemetery for a vigil where she will lay a posy at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier and give a speech on behalf of the nation.

The day will also see hundreds of Armed Forces service personnel take part in a parachute drop into a historic D-Day zone to pay tribute to the contribution of airborne forces 80 years ago.

Paratroopers from the UK, Canada, Belgium and the US will take part in the commemorations near Sannerville, followed by a display by the British Army's Red Devils.