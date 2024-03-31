‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles addressed well-wishers as he went on a surprise walkabout in Windsor this afternoon.

The monarch made his first major public appearance this morning since his cancer diagnosis was revealed in February.

The smiling King was seen waving at well-wishers as he arrived for the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Afterwards, Charles greeted and spoke to well-wishers, saying to one: ‘‘I'm doing my best.’’

King Charles greets well-wishers in Windsor. Picture: Getty

Charles and Camilla at the annual Easter Service at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Charles' decision to attend the Easter Sunday service is seen by those at the Palace as a sign that he is responding well to treatment and may be ready to return to more public duties.

The King has been carrying out his private duties, including hosting the Prime Minister and private audiences, but has stepped back from public-facing events.

Prince William has stepped up the number of public duties he is carrying out, as has Queen Camilla, in the wake of Charles' diagnosis.

But the Prince and Princess of Wales were absent from today's service as Kate continues treatment for cancer, which she revealed just over a week ago.

Princess Kate said she is feeling "strong" and said she appreciates the support on offer from the British public.

She had been expected to return around Easter, though this will likely be delayed as she continues her treatment.

Princess Kate was reportedly inspired by Charles to reveal her own diagnosis after his was publicised in February.

The pair had a sit-down meal together and Kate came away feeling as though she could reveal her health struggles.