King Charles ‘turning the dial’ towards resuming royal duties as he's set for first public appearance amid cancer battle

The King's scheduled appearance this weekend is 'a sign of things heading in the right direction' a source has claimed. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Jenny Medlicott

King Charles is ‘turning the dial’ towards resuming his ordinary royal duties as he’s set to make his first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer this weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The King is set to attend an Easter Matins service on Sunday but will sit separately from the main congregation amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

He will sit with the Queen slightly further away from others in attendance at the Sunday service after an arrangement was made by the King’s medical team in a bid to protect his health.

Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer' in February, after it was discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Now a source has told The Telegraph that the King’s appearance at the service is a “sign of things heading in the right direction”.

He is expected to walk into the church with the Queen, and provided the schedule goes ahead as planned, will enter through the Galilee Porch at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Aides said that the King’s attendance at any event is “to be hoped for and planned for rather than assumed”, depending on his health.

Read more: King Charles says he is 'serving the nation with my whole heart' in Easter message

Read more:King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event

King Charles has continued to host select guests in Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

A source told the outlet the arrangements for Charles had been considered an “acceptable” environment and level of risk for the King two months into his cancer treatment.

They also described the plans as “turning the dial” toward resuming his ordinary programme, which will reportedly include the King hosting more guests for engagements at the palace as the summer approaches.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed which royals will be attending the Sunday service, although it is expected to be a smaller congregation than normal to protect the King from the risk of infection.

The royals will attend the Easter Matins Service between 10.45am and 11.45am.

It comes after Kate revealed last week that she had also been receiving treatment for cancer following her surgery in January.

Royal fans sent their well-wishes to Princess Kate earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

She was due to return to public duties after Easter but is now expected to come back later.

As a result, William and Kate will not be attending the Sunday service.

It comes after the King made his first public speech on Thursday since the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.

The message was broadcast at a Maundy Thursday church service in Worcester Cathedral. Charles expressed his "great sadness" that he couldn't be there. However, Queen Camilla deputised for him at the service.

Charles has stepped back from large-scale public duties since his cancer diagnosis.

Ordinarily, he would have hoped to attend the service at Worcester Cathedral, where the monarch traditionally hands out purses full of Maundy Money.