King Charles ‘turning the dial’ towards resuming royal duties as he's set for first public appearance amid cancer battle

29 March 2024, 20:13 | Updated: 29 March 2024, 20:22

The King's scheduled appearance this weekend is 'a sign of things heading in the right direction' a source has claimed.
The King's scheduled appearance this weekend is 'a sign of things heading in the right direction' a source has claimed. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Jenny Medlicott

King Charles is ‘turning the dial’ towards resuming his ordinary royal duties as he’s set to make his first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The King is set to attend an Easter Matins service on Sunday but will sit separately from the main congregation amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

He will sit with the Queen slightly further away from others in attendance at the Sunday service after an arrangement was made by the King’s medical team in a bid to protect his health.

Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer' in February, after it was discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Now a source has told The Telegraph that the King’s appearance at the service is a “sign of things heading in the right direction”.

He is expected to walk into the church with the Queen, and provided the schedule goes ahead as planned, will enter through the Galilee Porch at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Aides said that the King’s attendance at any event is “to be hoped for and planned for rather than assumed”, depending on his health.

Read more: King Charles says he is 'serving the nation with my whole heart' in Easter message

Read more:King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend Easter service at Windsor - but William and Kate will miss event

King Charles has continued to host select guests in Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis.
King Charles has continued to host select guests in Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

A source told the outlet the arrangements for Charles had been considered an “acceptable” environment and level of risk for the King two months into his cancer treatment.

They also described the plans as “turning the dial” toward resuming his ordinary programme, which will reportedly include the King hosting more guests for engagements at the palace as the summer approaches.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed which royals will be attending the Sunday service, although it is expected to be a smaller congregation than normal to protect the King from the risk of infection.

The royals will attend the Easter Matins Service between 10.45am and 11.45am.

It comes after Kate revealed last week that she had also been receiving treatment for cancer following her surgery in January.

Royal fans sent their well-wishes to Princess Kate earlier this week.
Royal fans sent their well-wishes to Princess Kate earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

She was due to return to public duties after Easter but is now expected to come back later.

As a result, William and Kate will not be attending the Sunday service.

It comes after the King made his first public speech on Thursday since the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.

The message was broadcast at a Maundy Thursday church service in Worcester Cathedral. Charles expressed his "great sadness" that he couldn't be there. However, Queen Camilla deputised for him at the service.

Charles has stepped back from large-scale public duties since his cancer diagnosis.

Ordinarily, he would have hoped to attend the service at Worcester Cathedral, where the monarch traditionally hands out purses full of Maundy Money.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Drivers have been stuck in 20-mile-long queues.

Drivers stuck in ’horrendous’ 20-mile queues on Britain’s motorways as millions hit the roads for Easter weekend

Linda McGarry, mother of George Gilbey, has thanks fans for their support.

George Gilbey’s mum breaks silence on son’s death as she’s ‘taken aback’ by outpouring of love from fans

More than half of NEU members voted in the indicative ballot.

Teaching union members back further strike action over pay in indicative ballot

The photography firm has since apologised.

Photography firm apologises for 'upset caused' after children with complex needs omitted from school photo

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to

Manhunt for rapist who attacked two women in London four years apart - and 'probably targeted more victims'

Louis Gossett Jr. has died aged 87

Louis Gossett Jr, first black man to win Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, dies aged 87

Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson 'charged with historic sex offences' as he steps down as party leader

Russia bombed Ukrainian infrastructure overnight

Russia launches 'massive attack' on Ukraine's power supplies, with 'energy security under growing threat'

Newry Magistrates' Court

Man, 61, charged with non-recent sexual offences in Northern Ireland

Drivers queuing in Dover on Friday morning

Holidaymakers hit with 2-hour Dover ferry waits amid strong winds, as 2.6m hit the roads for Good Friday getaway

The attack happened on a train in south London

Teenager charged with attempted murder after south London train stabbing, with victim still in critical condition

Mother Natalie Pinnell

Mother left in tears after daughter with complex needs 'erased' from school photo

Amber Rudd and Mary Beard have both been nominated to the Garrick Club

Amber Rudd and Mary Beard among seven women nominated for membership of all-male Garrick Club

Exclusive
Anneliese Dodds said Labour would make sure local people have 'skin in the game' with tackling inequality

'Rebuild has to start from ground up,' Labour's Anneliese Dodds says, and 'local people must have skin in the game'

Mohamed Mansour has been awarded a knighthood

Conservatives accused of 'cronyism' after donor who gave £5 million awarded knighthood in surprise honours list

Exclusive
Justin Welby recalled his experience of coping with his father's drinking as a teenager.

‘It was utterly isolating’: Archbishop of Canterbury recalls harrowing childhood with alcoholic father

Latest News

See more Latest News

More than 2 million drivers are set to hit the road on Good Friday.

Easter Carmageddon: Over two million drivers to hit the road on Good Friday after Storm Nelson travel chaos
Michael Gove has slammed the water firm as a 'disgrace'.

Thames Water bosses branded a ‘disgrace’ as Michael Gove tells firm ‘not to punish consumers’ for its failings
South Africa Bus Crash

Girl, 8, the sole survivor as 45 die in bus crash off South Africa bridge

A spokesman has denied reports the sausage dog could be banned.

The wurst news is over: Germany denies claims of sausage dog ban

Israel Palestinians Britain Aid

UN top court orders Israel to open more land crossings into Gaza

Greece Confidence Vote

Greece’s government survives no-confidence motion called over rail disaster

A council has had to apologise following the incident.

Fury as parents offered version of school class photo without complex needs pupils

Conjoined twin who shot to fame with sister on The Oprah Winfrey Show marries army veteran in private ceremony

Conjoined twin who shot to fame with sister on The Oprah Winfrey Show marries army veteran in private ceremony
Israel Palestinians UN Security Council

Russia ‘abolishes’ monitoring of sanctions on North Korea with UN veto

Firefighters at the scene of a bus crash in Limpopo

Bus falls from bridge in South Africa and erupts into flames, killing at least 45 and leaving child, 8, as lone survivor

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses ‘importance of friendship in times of need’ in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle
Sir Jonathan Pryce, who played Prince Philip in The Crown, says he doesn't believe the show made conspiracy theories about Kate worse.

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories
Camilla received messages of support for Kate as she toured Shrewsbury

'Catherine is thrilled by the kind wishes and support': The Queen keeps up royal duties as Brits send Kate love

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit