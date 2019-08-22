"King of Israel": Donald Trump Says He Is "The Chosen One"

The US President has promoted a claim that Jewish people in Israel love him. Picture: PA

The US President has promoted a claim that Jewish people in Israel love him like he is the “King” of the country and “the Second Coming of God”.

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump thanked Wayne Allen Root, a conservative radio host and conspiracy theorist for his claim that he is like the King of Israel:

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world...and the Jewish people in Israel love him....

....like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God...But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for.....

.....all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.” Wow!"

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world...and the Jewish people in Israel love him.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

Mr Root is a firm supporter of Mr Trump and is widely accused of promoting conspiracy theories.

Following a series of further tweets on the US economy and his continuing diplomatic spat with Denmark, Mr Trump later spoke to reporters about his trade dispute with China.

"Somebody had to do it," he said, before looking to the sky and adding: "I am the chosen one. Somebody had to do it, so I'm taking on China."

Earlier this week, Mr Trump claimed Jewish people who vote for Democrats are "very disloyal" to Israel.

American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris said he was “appalled” by Trump’s comments about Jewish voters.

Donald Trump Cancels Denmark Visit When Told Greenland Is Not For Sale