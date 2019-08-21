Donald Trump Cancels Denmark Visit When Told Greenland Is Not For Sale

21 August 2019, 10:25

Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012.
Greenland has been melting faster in the last decade and this summer, it has seen two of the biggest melts on record since 2012. Picture: PA

The US President has cancelled his visit to Denmark after the Danish PM said Mr Trump's suggestion to buy Greenland was "absurd".

The president was scheduled to visit the country on 2 September, at the invitation of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II.

Last week Mr Trump suggested the US was interested in buying Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

He even made jokes on Twitter about building a Trump Tower on the mostly frozen island.

But Danish PM Mette Frederiksen described the suggestion as "absurd" and said she hoped Mr Trump was not being serious.

Following this, Mr Trump has announced that the visit will no longer go ahead. He also praised Denmark as a "very special country" with "incredible people".

The cancellation was confirmed by a White House spokesman and The Danish Royal House also confirmed it had been informed of Mr Trump's decision.

