Kremlin will face 'consequences', Cameron warns, as vigils take place around the world after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny

17 February 2024, 19:12 | Updated: 17 February 2024, 19:21

Kremlin will be met with 'consequences' after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny, Cameron warns, as protests take place around the world
Kremlin will be met with 'consequences' after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny, Cameron warns, as protests take place around the world. Picture: alamy

By Christian Oliver

Putin and the Kremlin will be met with 'consequences' for the death of Alexei Navalny, the Foreign Secretary has warned - as gatherings and vigils take place across the world following the anti-corruption campaigner's 'murder'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Western capitals have pinned the "murder" of Navalny on Vladimir Putin. Russian state news however claimed that he became unwell and lost consciousness following a walk on Friday.

Britain joined other Western countries in condemning the Kremlin after Russia's federal prison service said in a statement that the 47-year-old politician and anti-corruption campaigner had died.

Diplomats at the Russian Embassy were subsequently summoned to the Foreign Office in London and were told to "investigate fully and transparently" the death of the long-time Putin critic.

"There should be consequences," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron told broadcasters at the Munich Security Conference.

Alexei Navalny died in prison
Alexei Navalny died in prison. Picture: Getty
Putin on Friday
Putin on Friday. Picture: Getty

Read More: Alexei Navalny’s body ‘missing from morgue’ as Russian police arrest more than 200 in protest crackdown

Read More: Alexei Navalny’s team confirms death and calls for body to be returned to family

"When appalling human rights outrages like this take place, what we do is we look at whether there are individual people that are responsible and whether there are individual measures and actions we can take.

"We don't announce them in advance, so I can't say anymore than that. But that is what we will be looking at.

"Of course we have already summoned the ambassador and made clear our views about this dreadful event and the way this person was treated."

He said he would be meeting with G7 foreign ministers at the German gathering: "I am clear that we will be taking action and I would urge others do to the same."

It comes as protests and gatherings took place around the world following the death of the Putin critic.

People laid down followers and lit candles in memory of the politician outside Russian embassies in London, Germany, and other European countries.

People leave flowers and lit candles opposite the Russian embassy, to commemorate the death of Alexei Navalny in London, Saturday
People leave flowers and lit candles opposite the Russian embassy, to commemorate the death of Alexei Navalny in London, Saturday. Picture: Alamy
Candles and photos of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are placed near the Russian consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday
Candles and photos of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are placed near the Russian consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'Murdered by Putin': Kremlin arch-enemy Alexei Navalny dies after 'going for a walk' in freezing Russian prison

Read more: Vladimir Putin's main political rival Alexei Navalny 'disappears from prison'

Navalny's death comes less than a month before an election that will give Mr Putin another six years in power.

"Putin kills whoever he wants," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who attended the same conference as other world leaders, told the audience.

"After the murder of Alexei Navalny, it's absurd to perceive Putin as a supposedly legitimate head of a Russian state and he is a thug who maintains power through corruption and violence.

"He has just yesterday tried to send us all a clear message as the Munich Security Conference opened, Putin murdered another opposition leader."

Navalny had been jailed since January 2021 after he returned to Moscow, knowing he would face arrest after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning.

He was later convicted by the Russian court three times, saying each case was politically motivated, and received a sentence of 19 years for extremism.

After the last verdict, Navalny said he understood he was "serving a life sentence, which is measured by the length of my life or the length of life of this regime".

Hours after Mr Navalny's death was reported, his widow Yulia Navalnaya made an appearance in Munich.

"I want Putin and everyone around Putin, Putin's friends, his government to know that they will bear responsibility for what they did to our country, to my family and to my husband," she said.

US President Joe Biden said Washington does not know exactly what happened, "but there is no doubt that the death of Navalny was a consequence of something Putin and his thugs did".

Sunak pays tribute after death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny was an outspoken critic of the Kremlin
Alexei Navalny was an outspoken critic of the Kremlin. Picture: Getty

Watch Again: James O'Brien and Bill Browder on Alexei Navalny's death | 16/02/24

Kremlin critics and Western politicians blamed Putin for his death after the news emerged on Friday morning.

Bill Browder told LBC: "Alexei Navalny was one of the most courageous people in Russia.

“He was ready to call out Putin for who he is which is A criminal, a thief and a murderer.

“For that Putin tried to kill him with chemical nerve agent Novichok in 2020. Here we are in 2024 and they got him.

“He was an extremely healthy vital young man before the poisoning attempt. It’s obvious to me that Alexei Navalny was killed by Putin.”

Mr Browder said later: "Let's make no mistake, Putin assassinated Alexei Navalny. He did so because Alexei Navalny was brave enough to stand up to Putin.

"He did so because Navalny offered the Russian people an alternative to kleptocracy and repression. This is a tragic day for Navalny and his family, but also for Russia and the hope for a better future."

Responding to the news, former oligarch and Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky said: "If this is true, then, regardless of the formal reason, Vladimir Putin personally bears responsibility for his premature death.

Khodorkovsky said that it was Putin that “first authorised the poisoning of Alexei and then put him in prison”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A person has been charged with assisting illegal entry to the UK, after migrants were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port, the Home Office has said

Person charged with assisting illegal entry to UK after migrants discovered in back of a lorry

More than 200,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Eleven arrested as more than 200,000 pro-Palestine demonstrators march through London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Ethiopia African Union Summit

African leaders condemn Israel’s offensive in Gaza

Afghanistan Taliban

Afghan women fear going out alone due to Taliban decrees, says UN

Here's a full list of the exact locations that could see snow next week.

Snow returns: UK to be hit by wintry weather amid freezing temperatures next week - see full list of locations affected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany

Zelensky warns of ‘artificial deficit’ of weapons after withdrawal from Avdiivka

A woman touches a photo of Alexei Navalny after laying flowers paying the last respects to him at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia

Alexei Navalny’s team confirms death and calls for body to be returned to family

Alexei Navalny's body is 'not in the morgue' where officials said it was.

Alexei Navalny’s body ‘missing from morgue’ as Russian police arrest more than 200 in protest crackdown

Amima Noor has been jailed for seven years in a landmark case

‘She is not wicked’: Victim of female genital mutilation defends woman who flew her to Kenya for procedure 18 years ago

An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan

Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket reaches orbit in key test

Zahra Ghulami died aged two.

Father who murdered adopted daughter, 2, after she squabbled with ‘favourite son’ about ice cream is jailed for life

Election 2024 Trump Abortion

Donald Trump fined 364 million dollars in civil fraud case

Snoop Dogg's brother has died aged 44.

‘Until we meet again’: Snoop Dogg’s younger brother dies aged 44 as rapper pays tribute

Police officers detain a man laying flowers for Alexei Navalny at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St Petersburg, Russia

Tributes to Alexei Navalny removed from Russian cities as police look on

The vice-chancellor at Buckingham University said Cambridge is discriminating against 'white privately educated males'.

Cambridge University ‘discriminating against privately educated white boys’, claims vice-chancellor at rival institution

At least 100 people have been detained, a human rights group has claimed.

Russian police crack down on protests over death of Putin critic Alexei Navalny as ‘more than 100 arrested’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Colder conditions are set to return

Exact date snow will arrive next week as new weather maps show places set to be worst hit by -7 Arctic blast
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine withdrawing from Avdiivka after lengthy Russian assault

Navalny's wife became the latest world figure to say Putin should be held responsible for his death

'Evil' Putin must pay: World leaders speak out against Russia after 'murder' of Alexei Navalny
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift
Biden

Biden says Navalny’s death brings urgency to the need for more aid for Ukraine

Alexei Navalny

Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny: UK must do everything in its power to prevent other political prisoners from facing same fate
World Court Ukraine Russia

UN court rejects South African request for urgent measures to safeguard Rafah

Alexei Navalny in prison

World leaders blame Vladimir Putin for death of critic Alexei Navalny

Donald Trump

Donald Trump fined $364m as judge rules against him in New York civil fraud case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the second day of the One Year to Go Event before the next Invictus Games

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with King Charles

‘I love my family’: Prince Harry says he was ‘grateful’ to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event

Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit