Breaking News

Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan charged with animal cruelty after shocking cat kicking video

West Ham star Kurt Zouma (left) has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA, along with his brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma (right) who filmed the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Kurt Zouma has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA after a video went viral of the West Ham star kicking his cat.

The 27-year-old defender has been charged by the RSPCA under the Animal Welfare Act, along with his younger brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma, who filmed the incident.

It follows a join investigation by the RSPCA and Essex Police after shocking footage appeared online of the Premier League star kicking and slapping his pet cat.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act. The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed."

The French player was fined two weeks' wages by West Ham and was dropped by his sponsor Adidas.

He has continued to play for the Premier League club, but has been on the receiving end of booing, including from Hammers fans.

Read more: Kurt Zouma withdrawn from West Ham starting line-up after 'injury' following cat kicking video

Hammers boss David Moyes has faced criticism for continuing to select Kurt Zouma in the squad, admitting what the French national had done was "terrible".

Vitality also suspended sponsorship as West Ham's official wellness partner immediately after the incident.

His younger brother, Yoan Zouma, 23, was suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge FC following the incident, but is now available to play again.

In a statement, Dagenham have reiterated how the club condemns "all animal cruelty" following the incident.

The club said: "Dagenham & Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA to charge Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

"Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the club to make any further statement.

Read more: 'No place for such abhorrent violence': Minister condemns Kurt Zouma cat kicking video

"Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the club continues to condemn all animal cruelty.

"Since the allegation, and whilst investigations were taking place, Dagenham & Redbridge FC took the decision that Yoan should not play football for the club," the statement continued.

"Four weeks have now elapsed however since the incident, and the club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the club and Yoan. A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.

"The club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after conclusion of the court proceedings."

Charity groups in France have asked prosecutors to pursue a case against him over animal mistreatment, which can carry a jail term of up to four years.