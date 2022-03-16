Breaking News

Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan charged with animal cruelty after shocking cat kicking video

16 March 2022, 15:36 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 16:38

West Ham star Kurt Zouma (left) has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA, along with his brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma (right) who filmed the incident.
West Ham star Kurt Zouma (left) has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA, along with his brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma (right) who filmed the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Kurt Zouma has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA after a video went viral of the West Ham star kicking his cat.

The 27-year-old defender has been charged by the RSPCA under the Animal Welfare Act, along with his younger brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma, who filmed the incident.

It follows a join investigation by the RSPCA and Essex Police after shocking footage appeared online of the Premier League star kicking and slapping his pet cat.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act. The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed."

The French player was fined two weeks' wages by West Ham and was dropped by his sponsor Adidas.

He has continued to play for the Premier League club, but has been on the receiving end of booing, including from Hammers fans.

Read more: Kurt Zouma withdrawn from West Ham starting line-up after 'injury' following cat kicking video

Hammers boss David Moyes has faced criticism for continuing to select Kurt Zouma in the squad, admitting what the French national had done was "terrible".

Vitality also suspended sponsorship as West Ham's official wellness partner immediately after the incident.

His younger brother, Yoan Zouma, 23, was suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge FC following the incident, but is now available to play again.

In a statement, Dagenham have reiterated how the club condemns "all animal cruelty" following the incident.

The club said: "Dagenham & Redbridge FC note the decision of the RSPCA to charge Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

"Whilst Yoan continues to fully co-operate with the RSPCA, as this matter has now progressed further, Dagenham & Redbridge FC feel it is no longer appropriate for either Yoan or the club to make any further statement.

Read more: 'No place for such abhorrent violence': Minister condemns Kurt Zouma cat kicking video

"Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the club continues to condemn all animal cruelty.

"Since the allegation, and whilst investigations were taking place, Dagenham & Redbridge FC took the decision that Yoan should not play football for the club," the statement continued.

"Four weeks have now elapsed however since the incident, and the club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the club and Yoan. A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.

"The club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after conclusion of the court proceedings."

Charity groups in France have asked prosecutors to pursue a case against him over animal mistreatment, which can carry a jail term of up to four years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Putin accused the West of trying to 'cancel' Russia with economic sanctions, as Russian forces press on with attacks in Ukraine

Putin's menacing warning as he accuses West of trying to 'cancel' Russia with sanctions

Breaking
A warning has been issued for the Fukushima region - pictured left on March 11

Tsunami warning after 7.3 earthquake rocks Japan

Chernihiv has come under Russian attacks

Massacred in the bread queue: Ten Ukrainians shot dead by Russian forces

Insulate Britain activists bring the M25 to a standstill

Police charge 56 Insulate Britain activists charged over M25 protests

The sky over London turned orange on Wednesday, as Saharan dust fell from the skies

Britain's red mist: Saharan dust which blanketed parts of Europe arrives in UK

Global partners with ITV and STV for Concert for Ukraine.

Global partners with ITV and STV in spectacular concert to raise millions for Ukraine

The besieged city of Mariupol. Inset: Russian president Vladimir Putin

Fourth Russian general killed in Ukraine as Putin's forces 'struggle with terrain'

Dominic Raab and Angela Rayner will go head to head at PMQ's.

Watch again: Raab faces Rayner at deputy edition of PMQs as Boris lands in Saudi

Nicola Barker's a Professor of Law at the University of Liverpool, who says Previous same-sex marriages are still valid in Bermuda, but no one new can get married thanks to the decision.

UK could be forced to justify blocking same-sex marriage for Bermuda and Cayman Islands

All three men denied sending grossly offensive messages.

Three Met officers deny sending grossly offensive messages to Sarah Everard's killer

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been freed from Iran.

Flying to freedom: Nazanin smiles as she heads home after six years in Iranian jail

Star Hobson's great grandfather believes her killer is "absolutely evil".

'Absolutely evil' Star Hobson killer 'controlled' whole family, great grandfather says

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is 'anxiously waiting with bags packed', MP says

Lord Richard Harrington, the newly appointed Refugees Minister, pledged to make the system simpler.

Refugees minister pledges to simplify 'complicated' visas for Ukrainians fleeing warzone

A week near the front line of the Ukraine conflict.

LBC's heartbreaking week on the frontline of the worst refugee crisis in a generation

The Ukrainian MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Poland will be next!': Ukrainian MP's stark warning on West inaction against Putin

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Congress

Volodymyr Zelensky tells US Congress: We need you now – I call on you to do more
Wrecked apartment after earthquake

Two million homes lose power as Japan is hit by powerful earthquake
Golf team fatal crash

Six university golfers and their coach die in head-on crash in Texas
Kyiv the baby rhino in Prague

Endangered baby rhino born at Czech zoo is named Kyiv in honour of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldier's funeral

Russia and Ukraine both optimistic ahead of fresh round of peace talks
Firefighters in Kyiv

Russia is expelled from Council of Europe over invasion of Ukraine
King Salman leaves hospital

Saudi’s King Salman leaves hospital after having pacemaker battery changed
Spain Weather

Saharan dust storm covering Spain spreads to France and Portugal
People in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo

Japan to fully lift coronavirus restrictions as infections slow
People wearing face masks pass shops in Hanoi

Vietnam drops Covid restrictions for foreign visitors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police