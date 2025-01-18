Russia kills at least four people in barrage of strikes on central Kyiv, as Ukraine shoots down dozens of drones

18 January 2025, 08:56

Police officers collect evidence following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Police officers collect evidence following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Russian forces have killed at least four people in strikes on central Kyiv.

Russia launched 39 Shahed drones, other simulator drones and four ballistic missiles according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down two missiles and 24 drones.

A further 14 drone simulators were lost in location, the statement said.

The four were killed after a shot-down missile fell over the Shevchenkivskyi district, said Kyiv city military administration head Timur Tkachenko.

Read more: Putin’s forces launch drone attack on Kyiv during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit

Read more: UK in talks to 'put boots on the ground in Ukraine' as Starmer 'discusses peacekeeping force with Macron'

Police officers rope off the entrance to a metro station after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Police officers rope off the entrance to a metro station after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka). Picture: Alamy
Firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). Picture: Alamy
Ukrainian servicemen collect evidence following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian servicemen collect evidence following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). Picture: Alamy

There was also falling debris in the Desnyansky district, he said.

It is the second deadly strike in the Ukrainian capital this month after two people were killed on New Year's Day.

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, windows were broken and there was smoke at the entrance of a residential building, adding that a water supply pipeline was also damaged.

Journalists at the scene saw a man lying dead amid the debris in a pool of blood.

Water flooded the streets as firefighters put out the blaze from the attack.

A rescue worker stands in a flooded street after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A rescue worker stands in a flooded street after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka). Picture: Alamy
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). Picture: Alamy
A destroyed car is seen as firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A destroyed car is seen as firefighters work on the site of a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). Picture: Alamy

Klitschko also said the Lukyanivska metro station was shut down after the attacks damaged its glass entrance.

Drones and missiles were shot down across Ukraine, in the Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Donetsk regions.

It comes as Donald Trump, who has vowed to end the war in Ukraine, prepares to come to power in the US on Monday.

Meanwhile Keir Starmer visited Poland on Friday, where he spoke of an "unbreakable commitment to NATO and an unbreakable commitment to Ukraine."

First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). Picture: Alamy
Rescuers work the site of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Rescuers work the site of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka). Picture: Alamy
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
First responders work the scene following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). Picture: Alamy

He added: "We’re clear, together, that the route to a just and lasting peace comes through strength.

"The strength to secure that peace, on Ukraine's terms. And the strength to maintain it.

"We will work with all allies to that end to step up our efforts to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position now, and guarantee that Ukraine will be able to defend herself and deter Russia in the future."

"The defence of Ukraine is vital for the defence of Europe," he said.

