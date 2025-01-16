Putin’s forces launch drone attack on Kyiv during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit

16 January 2025, 12:01

Russia struck Kyiv with a drone during Sir Keir Starmer's visit
Russia struck Kyiv with a drone during Sir Keir Starmer's visit. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Russia has launched a drone attack on Kyiv during Sir Keir Starmer’s visit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ukrainian air defences shot down a Russian drone with explosions reported in the city, according to eye witnesses.

There were no casualties but debris from one of the attacks damaged a car.

The debris hit a car just minutes after the PM had laid a wreath with President Zelensky at the Wall of Memorial in the city centre.

Debris hit a car just minutes after the PM had laid a wreath with President Zelenskyy
Debris hit a car just minutes after the PM had laid a wreath with President Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed the Russian drone attack at around 10.16am UK time.

He later confirmed there were no reported injuries.

He said: "In the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, a piece of UAV debris damaged a passenger car.

"It tore apart the engine and partially the car's interior. There was no fire.

"There are no injuries at this time either."

The drone strike came minutes after Sir Keir Starmer laid a wreath
The drone strike came minutes after Sir Keir Starmer laid a wreath. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer went on to visit wounded Ukrainians at a Kyiv hospital specialising in treating burns.

After a private tour of the intensive care unit, he met two patients on a rehabilitation ward that receives support from the British Red Cross.

The Prime Minister said the injuries he saw at the hospital were "a grim reminder of the heavy price that Ukraine is paying".

One patient called Petro, a civilian from Kyiv with burns across both hands and arms, warned Sir Keir: "If Ukraine falls, so does Europe."

Sir Keir went on to visit wounded Ukrainians at a Kyiv hospital specialising in treating burns
Sir Keir went on to visit wounded Ukrainians at a Kyiv hospital specialising in treating burns. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer told broadcasters in Kyiv: "It's very important we ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position.

"That's something I've been arguing for since I was Prime Minister. This is my seventh meeting with President Zelensky. I'm here at the burns unit of one of the Kyiv hospitals, which is a grim reminder of the heavy price Ukraine is paying.

"So we must give the necessary support, and that's what I'm discussing with President Zelensky today. We must never let up on that and we've been leading the way."

He said the 100 Year Partnership he was signing with Ukraine was a "real statement of our intent for the long term".

"So I'm here for both those purposes but the main one is to make sure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position during 2025."

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin's war had been a failure, and "one of the consequences of this conflict has been to draw Nato more strongly together".

"It's bigger and stronger than it has been, and we must stand behind Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"But when we say Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position, that can't be just words.

"And that's why I've had such intense discussions with President Zelensky over the months that I've been Prime Minister and will again here in Ukraine."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Suni Williams aboard the International Space Station

Nasa’s stuck astronaut steps out on spacewalk after seven months in orbit

Marine Le Pen

Crowds attend Paris memorial for far-right French leader Jean-Marie Le Pen

Pages from the United Healthcare website are displayed on a computer screen

UnitedHealth books better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 of damage

Vatican Pope Falls

Pope hurts his arm in second fall in a month

Paul Danan was found dead on the day he was due to appear in court

Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan died hours before he was due in court on drugs charges

A miner is transported on a stretcher by rescue workers

Death toll rises to 87 as stand-off between South African police and miners ends

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu: No Cabinet meeting until Hamas backs down on ‘last-minute crisis’

Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere

Timothee Chalamet fined £65 for Lime bike stunt at London premiere

Thomas Kerr celebrates winning for the Scottish Conservatives - he's now defected to Reform UK.

Scots Tory councillor defects to Reform UK as party predicts 'more to come'

BP sign outside a petrol station.

BP to cut 4,700 jobs in fresh wave of cost-cutting measures

Signage at TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC posts 57% surge in profits thanks to AI boom

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket lifting off from Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launches new rocket on first test flight

Man's hands on a laptop keyboard

Biden executive order aims to shore up US cyber defences

MP Mike Amesbury arrives at Chester Ellesmere Port and Neston Magistrates' Court on Thursday

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury kicked out of party after admitting punching man in the face on drunken night out

Paul Danan has died aged 46

Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46 as tributes pour in

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Martial Law

Lawyers say detained South Korean president will refuse further questioning

Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed multiple times in attempted robbery

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock to perform during Trump’s inauguration weekend

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed by intruder at his Mumbai home

Peter Hargreaves accused the Labour hierarchy of being “half cocked”

Leading financier blasts ‘worst cabinet of all time’ as he hints at Reform/Farage donation

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae breaks silence on New Year's kiss with Tommy Fury as she opens up about 'very complicated' breakup
Mary (left) and Kelyan Bokassa

Two teenagers charged with murder of 14-year-old boy Kelyan Bokassa on south London bus

Michelle Obama refuses to 'unify' with Trump despite her husband appearing to be friendly with the president-elect

Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration despite Barack going as she 'refuses to unify around new president'
Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent

Transgender girl lured to roller skating party before being stabbed repeatedly 'in revenge for lying about gender’
A woman casts her ballot during Vanuatu’s snap election

Vanuatu holds snap election a month after powerful earthquake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News