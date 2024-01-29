Famed Paris restaurant that inspired Disney smash hit Ratatouille ‘loses’ £1.28m worth of wine

29 January 2024, 14:36

Staff at La Tour D’Argent found dozens of bottles were missing from its vast wine cellar
Staff at La Tour D’Argent found dozens of bottles were missing from its vast wine cellar. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

An iconic Paris restaurant which hosted Queen Elizabeth II and was the inspiration for the smash hit animation Ratatouille has called in police after losing more than €1.5m (£1.28m) worth of wine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Staff at La Tour D’Argent found dozens of bottles were missing from its wine cellar during a routine inventory.

The theft would have taken place at some time between January 2020 and January 2024.

The restaurant, which boasts a sixth-floor dining room with sweeping views of Notre-Dame cathedral, has a wine cellar with some 300,000 bottles.

There were no signs of a break in to the cellar, according to French news outlet Le Parisien.

Among the missing bottles were wines from  Domaine de la Romanée-Conti renowned for producing some of the world’s greatest wines, which can often sell for tens of thousands of pounds.

Read more: Iceland boss Richard Walker sparks furious row after he backs Labour after 'begging Sunak' for a safe Tory MP seat

Read more: Boris Johnson's booze bill for Brexit bash at No10 revealed after two-year legal battle

A 1999 bottle from the producer sells at around £24,000 according to some estimates.

The restaurant underwent a major renovation in 2022 and re-opened late last summer.

It boasts a wine ‘bible’ so heavy that it has to be wheeled out to customers on a trolley.

The restaurant was an inspiration for the 2007 film Ratatouille, which tells the story of a rat who achieves his dreams of becoming a chef at a famous eatery in the French capital.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pentagon Austin US NATO

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin returns to work after cancer surgery

Breaking
Four people have been arrested so far

Police make two further arrests after the fatal stabbings of two teenagers in Bristol

George Freeman's mortgage went from £800 to £2000 a month

Minister quit £120k-a-year job because he 'couldn't afford mortgage hike' from £800 to £2,000 a month

Italy Africa

Italy’s Meloni opens Africa summit and unveils plan to curb migration

Germany Extremism

German president calls for ‘alliance against extremism’ following protests

Britain and the White House have blamed Iran-linked militias of being behind a fatal drone strike on a US base.

UK announces fresh sanctions against Iran over plot to kill two news presenters in London

France. Farmers Protests

France’s protesting farmers encircle Paris with tractor barricades

Snow is on the way

Exact date Arctic blast to bring 'three days of snow' as Met Office predicts return of wintry weather

Police outside a church

Islamic State claims responsibility over Istanbul church attack

Sandra Milo

Fellini’s muse and Italian film star Sandra Milo dies aged 90

Laurence Fox libelled two men when he referred to them as "paedophiles" on social media

Laurence Fox libelled two men when he called them 'paedophiles' on social media, High Court rules

King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released

A woman gave birth in the Three Horse Shoes pub in Leeds

Baby found dead in Leeds pub toilet 'was stillborn' as police tell mother to get help immediately

Charles has extended his hospital stay

Camilla returns to Charles' bedside as he 'extends hospital stay following prostate surgery'

Japanese moon probe

Japanese moon probe resumes work after sunlight reaches its solar panels

Marten and Gordon deny negligent manslaughter

Constance Marten's baby 'wore just a nappy as she took her on 200 mile trip across England on winter night'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roomba

Amazon calls off bid to buy robot vacuum cleaner firm

Toyota's chief executive bows

Toyota chief apologises over flawed testing at group company

Rodrigo Duterte

Former Philippines leader Duterte attacks Marcos

The officer stuck her tongue out at the gospel singer

Moment volunteer cop tells Christian singer she is 'not allowed to sing church songs outside church'
Wrecked mosque

Claims spelled out against UN employees accused of taking part in Hamas attack

Man suing police

Japanese citizens sue police over alleged racial profiling

The two boys have been named locally as Max Dixon and Mason Rist

'Our lives will never be the same': Devastated mum and sister of one of two boys stabbed to death in Bristol pay tribute
Vladimir Putin

Russian election officials register Putin to run in March election

Rishi Sunak has condemned the drone strike on US troops

Sunak urges Iran to 'de-escalate' after deadly drone attack on US soldiers in Jordan, as Trump warns of World War 3
As well as the Brexit bash, Boris Johnson was pictured at leaving drinks during the pandemic

Boris Johnson's booze bill for Brexit bash at No10 revealed after two-year legal battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate has left the London Clinic

Kate goes home to Windsor and 'is making good progress' after 14 days in hospital following abdominal surgery
Charles has extended his hospital stay

Charles 'extends hospital stay after prostate surgery', sparking 'health fears', as he scraps appointments for a month
Queen Camilla was seen smiling as she visited the hospital on Sunday.

Camilla smiles as she visits King on third day in hospital following successful prostate surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit