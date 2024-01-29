Famed Paris restaurant that inspired Disney smash hit Ratatouille ‘loses’ £1.28m worth of wine

Staff at La Tour D’Argent found dozens of bottles were missing from its vast wine cellar. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

An iconic Paris restaurant which hosted Queen Elizabeth II and was the inspiration for the smash hit animation Ratatouille has called in police after losing more than €1.5m (£1.28m) worth of wine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Staff at La Tour D’Argent found dozens of bottles were missing from its wine cellar during a routine inventory.

The theft would have taken place at some time between January 2020 and January 2024.

The restaurant, which boasts a sixth-floor dining room with sweeping views of Notre-Dame cathedral, has a wine cellar with some 300,000 bottles.

There were no signs of a break in to the cellar, according to French news outlet Le Parisien.

Among the missing bottles were wines from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti renowned for producing some of the world’s greatest wines, which can often sell for tens of thousands of pounds.

Read more: Iceland boss Richard Walker sparks furious row after he backs Labour after 'begging Sunak' for a safe Tory MP seat

Read more: Boris Johnson's booze bill for Brexit bash at No10 revealed after two-year legal battle

A 1999 bottle from the producer sells at around £24,000 according to some estimates.

The restaurant underwent a major renovation in 2022 and re-opened late last summer.

It boasts a wine ‘bible’ so heavy that it has to be wheeled out to customers on a trolley.

The restaurant was an inspiration for the 2007 film Ratatouille, which tells the story of a rat who achieves his dreams of becoming a chef at a famous eatery in the French capital.