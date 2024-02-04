Labour slam Tories for "stealing opportunities" on apprenticeships as enrolments down a quarter

4 February 2024, 22:31 | Updated: 4 February 2024, 22:35

Labour have slammed "botched" apprenticeships levies after the party showed enrolment on the schemes have dropped under the Tories.
Labour have slammed "botched" apprenticeships levies after the party showed enrolment on the schemes have dropped under the Tories. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Labour have slammed "botched" apprenticeships levies after the party showed enrolment on the schemes have dropped under the Tories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the start of National Apprenticeship Week, Sir Keir Starmer's party highlighted that the alternative route into employment is being under-utilised - blaming the Conservative government for "snatching away" opportunities from those hoping to get a professional job.

Labour said enrolment has fallen by a quarter under the Tories - as shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson vowed that Labour will "transform" the apprenticeship levy if its wins the next general election.

Officials said analysis of Department for Education (DfE) data showed apprenticeship starts reached 457,200 in the 2010/2011 academic year.

Read More: Labour to water-down manifesto in attempt to shrink target of Tories attacks at general election

But Sir Keir Starmer's party said it had since fallen by 120,000 in the intervening years, dropping to 337,140 in the last full academic year of 2022/23.

In the same period, the number of young people choosing to start an apprenticeship fell by a third, according to Labour.

BRITAIN-POLITICS
At a PM Connect event in June, an attendee told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that their firm, which they said had around 335 people signed up to apprenticeships, was only able to utilise around 54% of its levy. Picture: Getty

Ms Phillipson said: "Labour will boost Britain's skills with our plan to transform the failed apprenticeships levy into a Growth and Skills Levy, giving businesses the flexibility they need to train and upskill their workforce to get our economy growing again.

"With their botched apprenticeships levy the Tories are snatching away thousands of opportunities from people wanting to train, upskill and progress in work.

Read More: Small business council will give firms ‘voice at the table’, Badenoch says

"It will fall to the next Labour government to reverse this decade of decline, with the new wave of apprenticeships and training opportunities that our businesses and communities need."

Labour has also pledged to create a new expert body called Skills England to oversee the national effort to meet industry's skills requirements over the next decade.

There have been persistent calls from businesses for the Government's apprenticeship levy to be reformed, with millions of pounds said to be going unspent and returned to the Treasury every year.

Labour Unveil Its City Policy At Business Conference
At the start of National Apprenticeship Week, Sir Keir Starmer's party highlighted that the alternative route into employment is being under-utilised. Picture: Getty

At a PM Connect event in June, an attendee told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that their firm, which they said had around 335 people signed up to apprenticeships, was only able to utilise around 54% of its levy.

Mr Sunak told the attendee at the event in Dartford, Kent, that the DfE and Treasury were discussing potential reforms with businesses.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A jockey has died following a freak accident during a meet when his horse ran through the wing of a fence.

Freak accident at meet kills 'hard-working' jockey, 25, when his horse ran through wing of fence in Kent

Murdered teen Brianna Ghey's mum has called for social media to be banned for under-16s - as she says the internet is 'The Wild West'.

'It's the Wild West': Brianna Ghey's mum calls for social media ban for under-16s to prevent similar tragedies

Chile Fires

At least 99 dead as forest fires rage in central Chile

Forty asylum seekers aboard the Bibby Stockholm are converting to Christianity - as fears grow that some are using conversion as a means of staying in the UK.

'Forty Bibby Stockholm migrants converting to Christianity' after Clapham chemical attack suspect did the same

The UK will be hit with three seasons of weather across just one week - as chaotic climate conditions are set to baffle Brits.

Exact date Brits will be blasted with three seasons in a week as cold, rain and sun all expected just days apart

Mideast Tensions

US warns of further retaliation if Iran-backed militias continue their attacks

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed not to hesitate when protecting British lives as he spoke after a third wave of UK, and US airstrikes against the Houthis in the Red Sea.

Sunak vows he will 'not hesitate to protect British lives' after US-UK strikes continue in the Red Sea

Grammy Gala

Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and Dionne Warwick rule at pre-Grammys gala

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned that he could lose May's mayoral election to Susan Hall - but hinted a win could see London bid for the 2036 Olympics

Sadiq Khan warns 'I could lose' May mayoral election as he hints at 2036 Olympics bid for London

Barry John has died in hospital aged 79, his family say.

Welsh rugby legend Barry John, nicknamed 'The King', dies in hospital aged 79

The 17-year-old was earlier detained by Bristol police in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16

Girl, 14, and woman, 49, arrested over fatal stabbing of Bristol boys - taking total of arrests to 12

RAF Typhoon

Iran warns against attack on suspected spy ships after new air strikes in Yemen

Police have released new CCTV of Ezedi

Watch: Police release new CCTV of Clapham chemical attack suspect and issue update on last known sighting

Оleg Kononenko

Russian cosmonaut sets new record for most time in space

Namibia President Dead

Namibian president dies in hospital during cancer treatment

Boxes containing ballot papers

‘World’s coolest dictator’ expected to be re-elected president in El Salvador

Latest News

See more Latest News

4x4 near Arc de Triomphe

Paris votes on ramping up parking fees for 4x4s

Harmonie was shocked by the officer sticking her tongue out

Gospel singer ordered to stop busking in London by volunteer cop 'shocked' to see officer stick tongue out at her
Police have posted a £20,000 reward for information leading to Ezedi's arrest

New warning to 'anyone helping Clapham chemical attack suspect' as Met posts £20k reward

The grandmother was killed in a dog attack

Grandmother mauled to death by two 'unregistered XL Bullies' in Essex named after man, 39, arrested
HMS Queen Elizabeth has not been sent to join Houthi strikes - and has now suffered a malfunction

More humiliation for British military as flagship carrier forced out of Nato mission after malfunction
Shelling damage

At least 28 killed in shelling in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Jet takes off

US and Britain in new wave of attacks against Yemen’s Houthis

A woman has died after being attacked by two dogs in Essex

Grandmother mauled to death by two 'unregistered XL Bullies' in Essex as man, 39, arrested

Ranil Wickremesinghe and Srettha Thavisin

Debt-laden Sri Lanka marks independence day

Quake damage

Syrians endure winter in muddy tents surrounded by quake damage one year on

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'
The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit