Labour announces new unit to fast-track deportations of failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals

17 March 2024, 22:30

Labour will overhaul the asylum system with a new 'returns and enforcement unit' as the party looks to get tough on illegal immigration.
Labour will overhaul the asylum system with a new 'returns and enforcement unit' as the party looks to get tough on illegal immigration. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour will overhaul the asylum system with a new 'returns and enforcement unit' as the party looks to get tough on illegal immigration.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unit will seek to fast-track removals of failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals if Labour should win the next general election.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused the Tories of overseeing "chaos, collapsing confidence and calamitous costs" in the immigration and asylum system which she promised to overhaul.

Read More: Britain’s seaside towns ‘full of prospective immigrants’ and it’s created ‘animosity and division,’ says Johnny Rotten

It will work to identify, shut down and punish workplaces that are illegally employing and exploiting asylum seekers and co-operate with the police on arresting traffickers of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children from hotels.

Officers from the unit will be posted to foreign countries to negotiate more returns agreements.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Monday March 4, 2024.
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Monday March 4, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The unit will be backed with a new fast-track asylum casework system for safe countries so arrivals can be processed and returned within weeks.

Labour said the team will be funded through savings made from clearing the asylum backlog and ending the use of hotels to house migrants, currently costing taxpayers £8 million a day.

Ms Cooper said: "The Conservatives have totally lost their grip on our borders and let our asylum system descend into chaos.

"Without firm, fair enforcement of the rules, the system ends up in chaos, costs soar, confidence collapses and exploitation grows.

"The 40% drop in returns of failed asylum cases since 2010 undermines the credibility of the entire system.

Yvette Cooper
Yvette Cooper. Picture: Alamy

"That's why Labour will set up a new returns-and-enforcement unit to speed up the system and make sure rules are respected."

The Government hopes to deter people from arriving in the UK on small boats across the English Channel through its stalled Rwanda deportation scheme.

Parliament is currently considering the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill, which seeks to compel judges to regard the east African country as safe in a bid to clear the way to send some asylum seekers on a one-way flight there.

The Commons will on Monday get a chance to debate and vote on amendments passed by the House of Lords.

Illegal migration minister Michael Tomlinson said: "Labour cannot say how they would stop the boats, because they do not have a plan.

Starmer and Cooper
Cooper and leader Sir Keir Starmer are set to get tough on migration to win over ex-Tory voters who do not trust Labour on asylum. Picture: Alamy

"If they were serious about stopping the boats, they would back our Rwanda plan this week. Instead, they have voted against our tougher measures 96 times.

"Labour MPs tried to stop the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals, and they have promised to scrap our deterrent measures even once they're up and running.

"We are sticking to our plan that is working, with Channel crossings down by over a third last year. We are also pressing ahead with our Rwanda legislation this week to deter illegal migration and stop the boats.

"Labour have promised to strike a deal with the EU to open the doors to even more illegal migrants, taking us straight back to square one."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Transport Secretary insisted Rishi Sunak would lead the Tories into the next election.

Sunak urges Tories to stick with him - as senior allies rage at suggestions of Mordaunt coup for leadership

Breaking
Five miles of congestion has built up on the M25 approach today after a huge stretch of the motorway was shut for the first time.

M25 opens fully eight hours ahead of schedule as roadworks finish in boost for British drivers

The King is determined to attend his official birthday celebrations - even if he has to enjoy Trooping The Colour from a carriage.

Charles could make first public appearance since cancer diagnosis in just weeks in boost for royals

Russia Election

Putin says Russian election indicates ‘trust’ and ‘hope’ in him

Rwanda wants a staggered start to deportations under the UK's asylum plan - with flights this spring in jeopardy if the bill continues to stall in Parliament.

Rwanda wants slow start to deportations - as spring deportations look unlikely as bill stalls in Parliament

Byron Janis Obit

Byron Janis, renowned American classical pianist, dies at 95

Golden Chippy

'I'll hold out as long as I can': Fish and chip shop told to paint over beloved Union Jack mural by killjoy council

Egypt EU

EU agrees £6 billion aid package for Egypt

Joe Biden

Biden’s campaign funding for re-election surpasses £120m

Vladimir Putin has won Russia's rigged presidential election with 88 per cent of the vote, according to an official exit poll.

Shock! Putin wins barely-contested Russian presidential election with 88% of vote, says exit poll

Pennsylvania Shootings

Man charged in two US states after alleged killings of family members

Katie Price

Drivers like Katie Price should be jailed for repeat bans, says furious Tory MP

Smoke from explosion

Israel will continue until ‘total victory’ over Hamas, vows defiant Netanyahu

Damaged building

Ukraine launches new wave of drone attacks during Russian election

Queuing voters

Russians crowd polling stations in apparent Putin protest

The Irish Guards paid tribute to the recovering Princess Kate as their colonel is still absent after major abdominal surgery.

Irish Guard pay tribute to Princess Kate as she misses St Patrick's Day Parade ceremony in Aldershot

Latest News

See more Latest News

The author of the Forde report has said he is 'at a loss' as to why it has taken so long to restore the whip to Ms Abbot.

‘Others have had it restored after worse things’: Forde report author says, as calls grow to return whip to Diane Abbott
Giovanni has broken his silence on Amanda's departure from the show last year.

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice in new crisis as ex-dance partners meet to discuss their ‘difficult experiences’ with him
Steve Harley has died aged 73.

Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley dies aged 73 following short battle with cancer as fans pay tribute
The Transport Secretary insisted Rishi Sunak would lead the Tories into the next election.

‘Rishi Sunak will lead us into the next election’: Minister dismisses ‘plot’ to crown Penny Mordaunt as party leader
Volcano erupting

Defences holding as volcanic system on Iceland erupts for fourth time in months

APTOPIX Iceland Volcano

Icelandic volcano erupts for fourth time in three months

The UK could have another bout of snow before Spring.

More snow yet: UK faces 114 hours of snowfall in polar blast with up to 10cm forecast in parts of country
A key Nato ally has suggested the UK should introduce a conscription model.

UK should consider conscription and introduce national service to deter Russian threat, Nato ally says
Russia Election

Putin poised for six more years after election with no real choices

A state of emergency has been declared in Iceland after suffering its fourth volcano eruption in three months.

Iceland hit by largest volcano eruption yet with hundreds evacuated and state of emergency declared in fourth flare-up

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales may address her health issues and the backlash around her Mothers' Day photo at her next public engagement following Easter, sources say.

'Shaken' Kate and William may address Princess's health and release photo after social media rumours about marriage
Earl Spencer has revealed he and his siblings, including Princess Diana, were subjected to 'painful' punishments as children in the latest bombshell from his new memoir.

'Diana and I were abused by nanny', Earl Spencer claims in new reveals from bombshell memoir
Kategate

Dutch King makes cruel jibe at Princess Kate about Photoshop row during royal visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit