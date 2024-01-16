Labour needs historic swing to win general election after sweeping boundary changes

16 January 2024, 10:12

Labour needs a record-breaking swing to win general election
Labour needs a record-breaking swing to win general election. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Labour will need a historic swing to win the general election expected in 2024, as the party's path to power has been made more difficult by extensive boundary changes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer will have to achieve a swing of 12.7 points from the Conservatives to become prime minister, new research shows - larger than the 10.2 point swing Tony Blair managed in his 1997 landslide, and more than double the swing at any other election since 1945.

His task is made harder by the impact of the boundary changes, the first since 2010, and intended to ensure that constituencies have similar numbers of voters.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds during their visit to a Boots pharmacy in Barnet, north London
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (left) and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds during their visit to a Boots pharmacy in Barnet, north London. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Rishi Sunak reveals he expects to call a general election in 'second half of this year' as he quells talk of May poll

Read More: Rishi Sunak drops biggest hint yet he will cut tax before an election - despite Jeremy Hunt's caution

The new parliamentary constituencies were drawn up by the permanent and independent Boundary Commissions for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and fewer than 12% of the 650 Commons seats were left untouched.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier this month "my working assumption is we'll have a general election in the second half of this year" with a date in October or November considered most likely.

The boundary changes give him a modest boost, analysis by professors Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher suggests, after they compiled notional results for what would have happened at the last general election in 2019 had it been fought on the new constituencies.

"Broadly speaking this reflects a pattern where the east, south east and south west of England have gained seats reflecting the increase in electorates, and Wales has lost them, following the implementation of the new rules," the academics say.

"The overall impact is that the Conservatives will be defending a notional majority of 94 at the next general election compared with the 80 majority they actually achieved in 2019.

"The Conservatives have made a net gain of seven seats from the new boundaries; Labour has a net loss of two seats. The Liberal Democrats lose three seats and Plaid Cymru drops from four seats to just two."

The changes mean England is allocated 543 seats, an increase of 10. Wales will have 32 seats, a reduction of eight. Scotland will have 57, down two. Northern Ireland remains unchanged with 18.

Despite the cut in the number of seats in Scotland, the SNP remain on 48 seats, and there is no change in Northern Ireland, with the DUP on eight, Sinn Fein seven, SDLP on two and Alliance on one.

The four Boundary Commissions were obliged to ensure the new constituencies have an electorate within 5% of 73,392, which is the total number of voters on March 2 2020 divided by 650, the number of Commons seats.

This gives all constituencies between 69,724 and 77,062 electors with just five "island seats" exempt - Orkney and Shetland, Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Islands) in Scotland, Ynys Mon (Anglesey) in North Wales and the two seats allocated to the Isle of Wight. The Conservatives won 365 seats in the snap 2019 December election, with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour on 203, giving Boris Johnson a majority of 80, and 162 over Labour.

Home Secretary James Cleverly (left), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) and MP for Southend West Anna Firth (right) during a visit to The Boatyard in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
Home Secretary James Cleverly (left), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) and MP for Southend West Anna Firth (right) during a visit to The Boatyard in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Picture: Alamy

While the number of Conservative MPs is now down to 349, partly because of by-elections, with another two next month, that makes no difference to the calculations for the general election, which are based solely on the notional results. Following the 2019 election, a direct swing of seven percentage points from the Conservatives was needed for Labour to become the largest party in a hung parliament, and the boundary changes mean this rises to 8.3 percentage points.

For an overall majority, Sir Keir's 12.7 point requirement is up from 12 on the old boundaries, and any uniform swing from Conservatives to Labour greater than 4.2 and less than 12.7 is likely to produce a hung parliament.

However, focusing only on the direct swing between Conservatives and Labour makes the assumption there will be no change in the share votes cast for the other parties, which is highly unlikely to be true.

For instance, a 10 point swing from the SNP to Labour would give Sir Keir 15 gains under the new boundaries, easing his path to Downing Street, according to professors Rallings and Thrasher.

They compiled their notional results on behalf of BBC News, ITV News, Sky News and the PA news agency.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Fukushima nuclear plant operator has no safety concerns after January earthquake

Fujitsu Europe director Paul Patterson has apologised to sub-postmasters as he appeared before MPs.

Fujitsu exec apologises for 'miscarriage of justice' and says firm has 'moral obligation' to compensate Horizon victims

Boris Johnson has joined Tory rebels ahead of Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill

Boris Johnson backs Tory rebels ahead of high-stakes showdown with Rishi Sunak over Rwanda bill

Syrians look at damage to an abandoned medical facility hit by Iranian missiles in Talteta

Iraq recalls ambassador and summons Iran charge d’affaires over strikes in Irbil

Workers clear a snow-covered pavement in Des Moines, Iowa

Dangerously cold weather in US closes schools and grounds flights

New locations for Wilko stores have been revealed after the brand was saved in a £5m rescue deal

Wilko set for comeback with ‘bigger and better’ return to the high street as locations of new stores revealed

Snow and ice warnings are in place across the UK

Arctic freeze sweeps UK: Schools close and commuters hit by travel chaos as snow and ice warnings issued in -15C blast

Anna Bellisario died after eating what she thought was a vegan tiramisu

Italian woman with dairy allergy is killed by tiramisu ‘made with milk’ after dining at fast food restaurant in Milan

Firefighters evacuate residents in Belford Roxo, Brazil

At least 12 dead as Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state hit by heavy rain and flooding

France Reunion Storm

Cyclone causes flooding in Mauritius after battering French island of Reunion

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning

China blasts Philippines president for congratulating Taiwan election winner

A Mexican bride spent her wedding day in handcuffs last month after she and her soon-to-be husband were charged with a massive extortion scheme involving drug cartels

Bride in handcuffs on her wedding day after Mexican anti-cartel police swoop outside church but groom flees

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani speaks at the World Economic Forum

Qatari premier warns of massive destruction and says ‘Gaza is not there anymore’

Kyle has spoken out in support of his wife on Instagram by describing her as an 'amazing woman.'

Kyle Walker’s estranged wife Annie Kilner ‘six months pregnant with their fourth child’

A new biography of King Charles has given an insight into the final days of the late Queen and Harry and Meghan

From Queen's fury over Lilibet to Her Majesty's final moments: What we've learned from King Charles’ new biography

Justin Welby is facing calls to resign after backing Paula Vennells

Calls for Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to resign over 'links to ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vivek Ramaswamy

Who’s running for US president in 2024?

A new petrol "pumpwatch" scheme will help "drive down" petrol prices, a government minister has told LBC.

Prices will be 'driven down' as fuel retailers forced to share price changes within 30 minutes under 'Pumpwatch' plan
Eylon Keshet spoke to Nick Ferrari - as LBC viewed a harrowing recreation of the Hamas tunnel network

Hostages' survival chances 'dwindle by the minute': Horror of Hamas tunnels recreated as family pleads 'bring them home'
Kim Jong Un

North Korea will no longer pursue reconciliation with South, says Kim Jong Un

The rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2% in the three months to November, the ONS said.

UK wage growth slows as unemployment remains unchanged

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins Iowa caucuses at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign

Germany's concerns over an all-out war are justified, the US Army's former European commander has warned.

Putin will only trigger World War Three if he feels Nato are unprepared, ex-commander of US forces in Europe warns
Iran Iraq Syria Strikes

Iran strikes targets in northern Iraq and Syria as regional tensions escalate

Donald Trump saw a landslide victory in Iowa

Donald Trump vows to 'take back' US from Biden after landslide victory in Iowa

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda Bill faces a Tory rebellion as it heads to debate for amendments on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak faces Rwanda Bill jeopardy as Tory deputy chairmen back rebellion in bid to ‘toughen up’ legislation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new portrait of the King has been unveiled.

King's portrait for public buildings, including councils, schools and courts, unveiled in £8m scheme
The Queen said 'the only thing I own is my name and now they've taken that', according to reports.

Queen was so upset by naming of Lilibet she told aides ‘the only thing I own is my name, and now they’ve taken that’
William's fury at Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate

William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit