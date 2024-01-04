Rishi Sunak reveals he expects to call a general election in 'second half of this year' as he quells talk of May poll

Rishi Sunak intends to call a general election in the second half of 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Rishi Sunak says he expects to call a general election in the "second half of this year".

The prime minister appeared to effectively rule out a spring election.

He told reporters during a visit to the East Midlands that his "working assumption" is that it will be in the second half of 2024 - as speculation mounted over when it would be held. The latest it can be held in January 2025.

Mr Sunak said: "My working assumption is we'll have a general election in the second half of this year and in the meantime I've got lots that I want to get on with.

"I want to keep going, managing the economy well and cutting people's taxes. But I also want to keep tackling illegal migration," he said.

"So, I've got lots to get on with and I'm determined to keep delivering for the British people."

Rishi Sunak has said he aims to call an election in the latter half of the year. Picture: Alamy

He attacked Labour's plans to borrow £28bn to fund green initiatives as "not credible" and claimed the opposition party could not be trusted with the country's money.

Sir Keir Starmer's party hovers about 18 points ahead of the Tories in opinion polls and several projections show the party securing a bit majority in the Commons.

There were questions over whether Mr Sunak would hold out for the rest of the year in the hope that inflation will continue to fall and the effects of his National Insurance tax cut - and potential further giveaways in the spring budget - will allow him to close the gap on Labour.

Mr Sunak admitted 2023 "wasn't the easiest of years" but said: "I know that 2024 is going to be a better year, I want to make sure that all you believe 2024 is going to be a better year too."

A number of his backbenchers, especially those calling for tougher action on immigration, fear the threat of Reform UK squeezing them on the right wing.

Sir Keir Starmer's party leads the Tories by double digits in opinion polls. Picture: Alamy

That threat could only grow if Nigel Farage fully commits to the party ahead of the next election.

"A vote for anyone who is not a Conservative is a vote for Keir Starmer in power," Mr Sunak said in a direct address to that spectre.

"We're going to pass our Rwanda Bill through Parliament, get that scheme up and running, and that will provide the further deterrent we need to grip this once and for all."

The delayed election makes the Tories risk becoming a mirror image to Gordon Brown throughout his tenure, when he refused to call an early election then lost the 2010 vote amid accusations he had "bottled" a contest.

Earlier, Sir Keir Starmer said the Conservatives would "unleash a gauntlet of fear" at the next general election, which will almost certainly take place this year.

But he declined to offer many specifics on what Labour would do in power, telling reporters simply that he wanted to "target growth".

He said any tax cuts would "have to be fair and affordable" and was "fundamentally opposed" to inheritance tax breaks.