Larry the cat tote bags and ballot box socks: Henry Riley visits the Labour Party conference gift shop

Henry Riley visits the Labour Party conference gift shop

By Emma Soteriou

LBC's Henry Riley has visited the gift shop at this year's Labour Party conference to see what's up for grabs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Among the products available this year are Larry the cat tote bags, priced at £10, and ballot box socks at a more expensive £15.

But the best-selling item so far has been the 2024 General Election Labour mug, which shows all of the seats the party won this year.

Another popular item, which has managed to sell out thanks to the wet weather, is the Labour umbrella.

Read more: Keir Starmer to tell Brits there is 'light at the end of this tunnel' as he sets out plans to 'build a new Britain'

Read more: I won’t budge on winter fuel payments, Rachel Reeves vows as she admits there is a ‘harder’ road ahead

"If, unlike some in government, you are happy to spend your own money on clothes, and you don't have them donated, there is an array here," Henry says.

The options include red and white tops as well as waterproof jackets.

One customer tells LBC: "I'm looking at a waterproof given the weather conditions. I've got this, this is Paul Smith, so I want to go upper end designer...Labour Party."