Labour plans to block new North Sea oil and gas developments as Starmer vows to make UK 'clean energy superpower'

28 May 2023, 14:27

Such a move would signal a radical shift in decades of UK energy policy
Such a move would signal a radical shift in decades of UK energy policy. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce that a Labour government would block all new North Sea oil and gas developments as he plans to make Britain a "clean energy superpower".

Sir Keir will set out his net zero energy policy in Scotland next month, which is expect to represent a radical shift in the UK's energy policy.

The pledge is expected to be one of Sir Keir's five key pledges to the electorate during the next general election.

The current government has signalled it will continue to back further oil and gas contracts, signalling a clear divide between the two main parties.

Sir Keir is also set to announce that his Labour government would only borrow money for green investments.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Sir Keir Starmer will make the policy a central part of the Labour party's promise to the electorate
Sir Keir Starmer will make the policy a central part of the Labour party's promise to the electorate. Picture: Getty

A Labour source told the Sunday Times: "We are against the granting of new licences for oil and gas in the North Sea. "They will do nothing to cut bills, as the Tories have acknowledged.

"They undermine our energy security and would drive a coach and horse through our climate targets.

"But Labour would continue to use existing oil and gas wells over the coming decades and manage them sustainably as we transform the UK into a clean energy superpower."

Read More: Sunak urges supermarkets to cap prices of staple items as food inflation remains 'worryingly high'

Read More: 'I don't believe that's the case': Just Stop Oil activists refuse to make way for man 'urgently heading to hospital'

Some 50,000 jobs would be created in Scotland under the plan, with another 450,000 across the country.

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour's shadow work and pensions secretary, told Sky on Sunday that his party will over the coming weeks outline "how we want to invest in green jobs of the future".

He said it is not about "shutting down what's going on at the moment", but rather ensuring current developments are managed "sustainably".

He added: "We know we've got to move to more renewable sources of energy, it's important for our climate change commitments but it's also the way in which we can bring energy bills down for consumers."

In its draft energy strategy published in January, the Scottish Government said there "should be a presumption against new exploration for oil and gas", as it proposed making the "fastest possible just transition".

Eco-protest group Just Stop Oil have already welcomed the announcement, which is in line with their demands to end all new oil and gas contracts.

A spokesperson said: "Direction action works.

"We will hold Labour to this promise, and continue to push our genocidal government to drop their indefensible policy of new oil and gas."

A Just Stop Oil protestor previously told LBC that the group would stop carrying out direct action if a Labour government was put into power, provided they stick to stopping all new North Sea oil and gas developments.

Sangita thinks Labour's pledge to ban oil and gas exploration hasty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Music Roger Waters

Jewish groups plan protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt

Italy Venice Grand Canal

Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Debt Limit

What happens next in the US debt crisis?

C919 jet

First domestically-made passenger jet takes flight in China

Sudan marketplace

Warring sides in Sudan urged to extend ‘imperfect’ ceasefire

The incident happened on the Devon coast on Saturday

Two men in their 20s die after being pulled from sea in Devon

South Korea Plane Incident

South Korean arrested for opening plane door faces up to 10 years in prison

This Morning could be axed from ITV's schedule

This Morning's 'furious hosts threaten to quit' after Phillip Schofield reveals affair with young male colleague

The 34-year-old influencer, who goes by “Sanqiange,” was found dead 12 hours after the live stream

TikTok influencer found dead 12 hours after live-streaming himself downing bottles of Chinese spirit Baijiu

Narendra Modi speech

Indian PM opens new parliament building in ceremony boycotted by opponents

Food inflation remains more than double the standard rate at 19.1%

Sunak urges supermarkets to cap prices of staple items as food inflation remains 'worryingly high'

Supporters of Turkish President and People’s Alliance’s presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend an election campaign rally in Istanbul

Turkey returns to polls for presidential election run-off

Shahed-129 drone

Massive Russian drone attack marks dawn of Kyiv Day in Ukrainian capital

Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, died in a bike crash on Monday

Cardiff crash victim's aunt says nephew was arrested 'over 30 times but never charged' as she blames cops for death

Jimmy Lai, British-born media mogul currently detained in Hong Kong

'Jailed for journalism': The case of British media mogul Jimmy Lai 'condemned to die in jail' for criticising China

New Home Office campaign

Home Office launches fresh ad campaign to deter Albanian migrants from crossing channel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
At least one person has died, the mayor of Kyiv has said

Russia launches 'largest ever drone attack' on Kyiv in overnight attack leaving one dead and three injured
Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency after admitting to having an affair

Phillip Schofield's lover was '15 when they met' as ex-presenter 'helped young boy get a job at This Morning'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks after reaching an “agreement in principle” to resolve the looming debt crisis

‘Agreement in principle’ reached in US debt crisis talks

Boris Johnson tested positive for Covid in March 2020

Inside Boris's Covid battle: Johnson 'couldn't walk upstairs' at No 10 and was 'rushed to hospital in wheelchair'
Emily Morgan was health and science editor for ITV News

'Hugely talented' ITV journalist who reported from Covid frontline dies aged 45 as tributes pour in for Emily Morgan
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around 20 kilometers away

Russia ‘plotting provocation at nuclear power station to delay counteroffensive’

The boys got into difficulty by the River Eden on Friday evening

Body of 15-year-old boy found in river after four teens 'got into difficulty' before member of public jumped in
Police officers in plain clothes arrest an airplane passenger at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea

Man who opened plane door during flight ‘felt suffocated and wanted off’

Sale Sharks' Tom Curry helped carry the man off the pitch

Just Stop Oil protesters halt Premiership Rugby final as fans cheer eco-activist being dragged off pitch by player

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home
The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit