Labour: Sunak's economic policies are throwback 'to worst days of Thatcher'

29 September 2020, 22:30

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of introducing Thatcherite economic policies
Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of introducing Thatcherite economic policies. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of implementing economic policies that hark back "to the worst days of Thatcher".

The opposition party accused the chancellor of the exchequer of adopting a "sink-or-swim mentality" that will hit "people on the lowest incomes" hardest.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds pointed out several areas where she believes the government is failing with plans announced last week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Dodds said: "The chancellor should have protected jobs with a proper work-sharing scheme that incentivised employers to keep more staff on.

"Instead, he's telling British business to start laying people off because no more help is coming.

"This wasn't by accident, it was by design.

Read more: UK records 7,143 new coronavirus cases in largest daily increase so far

Read more: City leaders issue economic warning for Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester

"The chancellor's sink-or-swim mentality is a throwback to the worst days of (Margaret) Thatcher and, just like in the 1980s, people on the lowest incomes will pay the highest price.

"Britain now faces an unemployment crisis, and it's got Rishi Sunak's name all over it."

Ms Dodds has written to the chancellor stating that the Job Support Scheme makes it more expensive for employers to keep workers on part-time than keeping some on full-time and making others redundant.

And she said the Winter Economy Plan did not incentivise or support training.

Ms Dodds also said there is "no support for sectors most affected by social distancing measures and unable to take staff back".

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Priti Patel asked officials to explore sending asylum seekers for processing on Ascension Island

Priti Patel 'explored sending migrants to remote Atlantic island' - report
Supreme Court Ginsburg Lying in State

Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony

Mull of Kintyre Music Festival

Space station air leak forces middle-of-night crew wake-up

Graham Norton Show – London

Alicia Keys and Post Malone to perform at Billboard Awards

Virus Outbreak Greece

Greece clears cruise ship cleared to sail on after Covid scare
Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah dies at 91

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Gavin Williamson will speak in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is Gavin Williamson's House of Commons university update?
Several universities have locked down students

Coronavirus university rules explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?
UK universities including Manchester Metropolitan University have asked students to self-isolate

Which universities have Covid-19 outbreaks and where are students isolating?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James O'Brien comforts emotional caller who lost catering job

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James comforts emotional caller who lost job
Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus

Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus
Krishnan Guru-Murthy sets out to James O'Brien the details of his investigation into the Trump campaign.

Trump suppressing black votes: Krishnan Guru-Murthy explains to James O'Brien
This caller was not pleased with the Government response to Covid

Caller brands Government handing of 10pm curfew an "omnishambles"
This was Shelagh's angry response to one person trying to skip the Covid test queue

Shelagh's response to a parent trying to skip the Covid test queue
James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller

James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London