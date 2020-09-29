Breaking News

UK records 7,143 new coronavirus cases - largest daily increase since start of pandemic

29 September 2020, 16:37 | Updated: 29 September 2020, 17:05

Shoppers, some wearing face masks, walk along Regent Street in London
Shoppers, some wearing face masks, walk along Regent Street in London. Picture: PA

By Megan White

7,143 coronavirus cases have been reported across the UK in the past 24 hours - the largest daily increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were also 71 further deaths, the largest daily increase since early August, bringing the UK total to 42,072.

The overall number of cases confirmed in the UK as of 9am on Tuesday is 446,156, according to the Government's coronavirus dashboard.

Read more: Boris Johnson sets out post-coronavirus job and training plan for adults

Read more: City leaders issue dire Covid-19 economic warning for Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester

Experts have previously warned that describing the daily figure as a record could be "misleading" as it is not clear how many people were actually infected during the height of the first wave due to a lack of community testing at the time.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been nearly 57,900 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The figures came as the Prime Minister apologised after getting his own rules wrong when asked to clarify the "rule of six."

Speaking in a press conference today, the Prime Minister said: "On the rule of six, outside the areas such as the North East where extra measures have been brought in, it's six inside, six outside, and in the North East or other areas where extra tight measures have been brought in you should follow the guidance of local authorities.

"But it is six in a home, six in hospitality, but as I understand it, not six outside. That is the situation here."

However current rules in England state gatherings of more than six people - whether it be indoors or outdoors - are banned.

The only exemptions for this rule are for households which are already larger than six, bubbles of more than six, or gathering for education or work.

But the PM has since apologised for the mistake.

He tweeted: "In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home. You should also avoid socialising with other households outside.

"This is vital to control the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone safe. If you are in a high risk area, please continue to follow the guidelines from local authorities."

Hundreds of students remain in lockdown across the UK amid a spate of Covid outbreaks at universities.

The Education Secretary said on Tuesday that they will be allowed to go home for Christmas, but many will need to self-isolate before they are allowed to leave.

There had been concerns about the impact safety measures would have on the holiday season.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Greece

Greece clears cruise ship cleared to sail on after Covid scare
Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah dies at 91

New Zealand police paid tribute to Sargent Matt Ratana

New Zealand police officers perform haka to honour Sergeant Matt Ratana
The Mein Schiff 6 cruise ship docked at Piraeus

Greece tests more cruise ship crew amid Covid outbreak

Carlos Ghosn

Carlos Ghosn launches initiative to help his native Lebanon

The jet pack suit was trialled in the Lake District

Jet pack paramedic flies to 'casualty' in trial in the Lake District

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Gavin Williamson will speak in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is Gavin Williamson's House of Commons university update?
Several universities have locked down students

Coronavirus university rules explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?
UK universities including Manchester Metropolitan University have asked students to self-isolate

Which universities have Covid-19 outbreaks and where are students isolating?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James O'Brien comforts emotional caller who lost catering job

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James comforts emotional caller who lost job
Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus

Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus
Krishnan Guru-Murthy sets out to James O'Brien the details of his investigation into the Trump campaign.

Trump suppressing black votes: Krishnan Guru-Murthy explains to James O'Brien
This caller was not pleased with the Government response to Covid

Caller brands Government handing of 10pm curfew an "omnishambles"
This was Shelagh's angry response to one person trying to skip the Covid test queue

Shelagh's response to a parent trying to skip the Covid test queue
James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller

James O'Brien dedicates his programme to this extremely upbeat caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London