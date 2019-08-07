Labour Would Not Block Second Scottish Independence Vote, John McDonnell Tells Iain Dale

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell during an interview with LBC's Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: PA

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell told LBC's Iain Dale that a future Labour government would not block a second Scottish independence referendum as "that's democracy".

In an interview with LBC's Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Mr McDonnell said any decision about holding a vote would be up to the Scottish Parliament.

He said: "It will be for the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people to decide that.

"They will take a view about whether they want another referendum. Nicola Sturgeon said by late next year or the beginning of 2021."

He added: "We would not block something like that. We would let the Scottish people decide. That's democracy.

"There are other views within the party but that's our view."

However Labour MP for Edinburgh South Ian Murray attacked Mr McDonnell's comments.

He said: "These are utterly irresponsible comments from John McDonnell that betray our party's values."

LISTEN: Scottish Labour opposes a damaging and divisive Scottish independence referendum. The policy is set by the Scottish Labour Party and outlined in our last manifesto.



John McDonnell must clarify his unhelpful freelancing immediately. pic.twitter.com/AfBTjkwyOi — Ian Murray (@IanMurrayMP) August 7, 2019

"The Labour Party is an internationalist party founded on a vision of solidarity and we should never seek to appease nationalists, whether they be for Brexit or Scottish independence, who want to divide communities and people."

On Good Morning Scotland, the MP said: "John McDonnell must clarify his unhelpful freelancing immediately."

