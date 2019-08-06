Exclusive

Talking To Theresa May Was Soul-Destroying, Nicola Sturgeon Tells Iain Dale

Scotland's First Minister says she found having conversations with former Prime Minister Theresa May "soul destroying".

Nicola Sturgeon said that Mrs May would never depart from her script, whatever she tried to talk to her about.

Speaking exclusively to LBC's Iain Dale at his Edinburgh fringe show, Ms Sturgeon said: "Having conversations with Theresa May was pretty soul-destroying and torturous.

"That was her style and by the end of this interview, people might decide that I should have taken some of her advice. She would never depart from a script no matter where you tried to take the conversation."

Iain Dale with Nicola Sturgeon after the show. Picture: LBC

The First Minister also had some strong words for her replacement.

She added: "Boris Johnson does talk a good game. He's one of these guys that talks utter nonsense with complete conviction and confidence.

"I'm a fully paid-up believer in the power of optimism in politics, but there is a line between optimism and delusion and selling something that is not true.

"That's where the Brexit argument has made the mistake - and Boris Johnson in particular.

"He shrugs his shoulders quite literally when you talk to him about the consequences of crashing out at the end of October with no deal as if they don't matter or he can wish them away."

