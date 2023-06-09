Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended by the party after complaint about his conduct

Bambos Charalambous who has been suspended by Labour following a complaint about his conduct. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A senior Labour MP has been suspended by the party after a complaint was made about his behaviour.

Shadow Middle East and North Africa minister Bambos Charalambous has had the whip removed amid a formal investigation into his conduct. He has also stood down from his shadow ministerial post.

London-born with Greek-Cypriot parents, Mr Charalambous, 55, has represented Enfield Southgate since 2017.

Mr Charalambous said: “I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour party. It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will cooperate fully and play my full part. It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

Labour is not commenting on the suspension of the whip or the investigation.

Under party rules, once an MP has been administratively suspended and is under investigation, they have the party whip suspended as an automatic precaution.

Labour’s new complaints process, signed off at the party conference last autumn, covers all protected characteristics, including race, disability and sexuality, and all forms of discrimination.

Mr Charalambous is the latest Labour MP to lose the whip.

Geraint Davies, 63, the MP for Swansea West, was suspended last week over allegations of 'unwanted sexual attention' towards five women.