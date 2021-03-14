Labour urges government to make misogyny a hate crime and increase rapists' sentences

14 March 2021, 07:35 | Updated: 14 March 2021, 07:37

Labour is calling for the government to make misogyny a hate crime
Labour is calling for the government to make misogyny a hate crime. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Labour is urging ministers to make misogyny a hate crime and increase minimum sentences for rapists and stalkers to help protect women and girls from violence.

The party has demanded cross-party action following the suspected murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard, who disappeared while walking home from a friend's flat in south London on 3 March.

Labour MPs have called for sweeping reforms when the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill comes before the Commons.

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said the legislation is a "once in a generation" chance to make significant changes to England's laws, while shadow minister for domestic violence Jess Phillips said it is "long overdue".

The opposition wants the Bill to be used to increase sentences for stalkers and rapists.

Read more: Met Police chief urged to resign after handling of Sarah Everard vigil

Read more: Doorstep candles lit to remember Sarah Everard

They have also pressed the government to introduce whole life tariffs for anyone found guilty of abduction and sexual assault and murder of a stranger.

Labour demanded ministers legislate to make misogyny a hate crime and for a strategy to be introduced to tackle misogynistic attitudes.

Mr Lammy said: "In its once in a generation sentencing reform Bill, the government should work with Labour to tackle the crisis of violence against women that is forcing women across the country to live in fear.

"The government should start by increasing sentences for the most serious criminals like stalkers and rapists, while working to drive up the appallingly low levels of convictions for sexual violence and domestic abuse."

Read more: Ms Everard's body found in builder's bag and identified using dental records

Read more: Sarah Everard: London vigil cancelled after discussions with police

Ms Phillips said: "Tackling the misogyny that drives this violence, and helping to end the intimidation and harassment so many women experience daily, is long overdue.

"The government could be making these changes now."

The legislation is expected to receive its second reading in the Commons this week.

Labour will submit its proposals as amendments during committee stage.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protests in Yangon, Myanmar

At least two shot dead during Myanmar anti-coup protests

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court on new charges on Sunday, having been held in Iran since 2016.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in court on new propaganda charges
Ireland's deputy CMO said the AstraZeneca vaccine should be temporarily suspended

Ireland should suspend Oxford-AstraZeneca jab over clotting concerns, health chief says
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin

China and North Korea loom as top US officials head to Asia

The FA Cup final is the most high-profile event that will be used to rest the return of spectators

FA Cup final to be used to test return of large crowds to venues
Migrants arrive aboard a dinghy accompanied by a Frontex vessel at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos

Watching the watchers: European border agency under fire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

David Lammy: Meghan and Harry racism debate 'lacks sophistication'

David Lammy: Meghan and Harry racism debate 'lacks sophistication'
'Predatory' kerb crawling be made illegal, demands mother of House of Commons

'Predatory' kerb crawling must be made illegal, demands mother of House of Commons
Chinese regime 'a real threat to liberal democracies,' warns former HK Governor

Chinese regime 'a real threat to liberal democracies,' warns former HK Governor
Clapham vigil 'the start of a movement' despite cancellation, claims organiser

Clapham vigil 'the start of a movement' despite cancellation, claims organiser
Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is".

Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London