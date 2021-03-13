Breaking News

Hundreds gather at Sarah Everard vigils across UK despite official events being cancelled

By Ewan Quayle

Hundreds of people arrived at vigils on Saturday evening to pay respects to Sarah Everard - despite the cancellation of official events.

Several hundred gathered at the Clapham Common bandstand to mourn the loss and lay flowers, adding to the growing floral tribute at the memorial.

The event main event in south London was cancelled as police forces warned they would breach Covid-19 restrictions, with the organisers of the Reclaim These Streets vigil instead asking people to take part in a 'doorstep' event at 9.30pm on Saturday night.

But many have turned out regardless to voice their concerns about women's safety and pay their respects to Sarah, who police suspect was murdered by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.

Several people were arrested and scuffles broke out between the crowds and the police with boos, jeers and shouts of "shame on you" from the crowd as officers attempted to take control of the bandstand.

Hundreds turn out at unofficial vigils for Sarah Everard. Picture: PA Images

Hundreds are taking part in a vigil for Sarah Everard at Clapham Common. Picture: PA Images

One woman screamed "you're supposed to protect us" as officers tried to move people away.

Some held placards reading "we will not be silenced", and "she was just walking home" as police moved into the park.

In Bristol, a female police officer asked one member of the crowd to leave the vigil, saying she risks her life to be out dispersing crowds in a pandemic.

A woman could be heard shouting back: "You risk your life every night, love."

Police urged people to go home and thanked those who chose to leave when officers arrived.

"The gathering at Clapham Common is unsafe. Hundreds of people are tightly packed together in breach of the regulations and risking public health," the force tweeted.

Groups have also gathered at other locations including Glasgow and Nottingham.Meanwhile, official events have been held online, with a virtual Reclaim These Streets livestream opened by TV presenter and comedian Sandi Toksvig.

The gathering at #ClaphamCommon is unsafe. Hundreds of people are tightly packed together in breach of the regulations and risking public health.



She expressed her "profound sorrow and rage" at what had happened to Sarah, saying: "The truth is of course I don't want to be here at all, I do not want to attend a vigil for a bright young woman in her early 30s, a woman with her life before her.

"I do not want to be here talking about the memory of Sarah. I have two daughters about the same age as Sarah. Tomorrow is Mother's Day. Never have I felt more passionately concerned about my kids.

"It surely cannot be asking too much to want them simply to be free, to walk where they like, when they like.

"I am filled in equal measure with profound sorrow and rage, and I know there are many who share this rage and I think it is entirely justifiable. But I also know that it will harm rather than help us if we don't try and direct that anger to good purpose."

She added: "Tonight we reflect that when the vigil is over, the work begins."

Hundreds of people gathered at Clapham Common on Saturday night. Picture: PA Images

Leaders have also paid tribute, with Boris Johnson saying he will light a candle for Sarah Everard on Saturday night with his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

The Prime Minister said he "cannot imagine how unbearable" the pain and grief is for Ms Everard's family and friends.

He tweeted: "Tonight Carrie and I will be lighting a candle for Sarah Everard and thinking of her family and friends.

"I cannot imagine how unbearable their pain and grief is. We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrifying crime.

"I will do everything I can to make sure the streets are safe and ensure women and girls do not face harassment or abuse."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he will also light a candle for Sarah Everard in his home.

"Violence against women and girls is still far too common," he said, "I will do everything I can to help make our streets safe and to end this injustice."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among many to share an image of a candle alight in their homes.

She tweeted: "For Sarah, and all the others #ReclaimTheStreets."

The Duchess of Cambridge also made an unannounced visit to Clapham Common earlier today to observe the flowers laid down for Sarah Everard.