Labour's Wes Streeting vows to reform 'complacent' NHS as he warns spending risks becoming 'unsustainable'

17 December 2023, 08:47

Wes Streeting has vowed to reform the NHS
Wes Streeting has vowed to reform the NHS. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Labour's Wes Streeting has said he would reform the NHS if his party got into power, as he warned that the health service could cease to exist without change.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Shadow Health Secretary told LBC's Matthew Wright that the NHS suffers from "complacency" and said that day-to-day government spending on health risked reaching "unsustainable" levels.

Mr Streeting, who has recently been on a tour of other countries' health services, said that his "anxiety" was the widespread idea that "the NHS just needs more money".

He said there were "two challenges" to that theory.

"One is that the Conservatives have crashed the public finances, so that I can’t promise that if we come in there will be loads more cash to splash around.

Read more: Labour's Streeting says NHS uses winters to get more cash out of government as he vaunts Singapore

Read more: 'Where's the ceasefire coming from?' Wes Streeting says there needs to be 'real solutions' to the Israel-Hamas conflict

Wes Streeting tells Matthew Wright what Labour plans with to do to help the NHS

"Secondly NHS spending as a proportion of day-to-day government spending is now over 40% - about 42%. I don’t think that percentage can go much higher without the NHS looking unsustainable."

Mr Streeting said that the government has to "get a grip" on NHS costs, adding that the health service must "reform to make sure that every penny that goes in is money well spent."

He said: "We all see it and certainly staff tell me their frustrations at some of the waste that they see in the NHS through no fault of their own.

"Patients can see it too - how many of us have received the letter for the appointment after the appointment has taken place?"

The challenges facing the UK's healthcare system are similar to those in other rich countries.

Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting in an ambulance, during a visit to the London Ambulance Station in Waterloo this week
Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting in an ambulance, during a visit to the London Ambulance Station in Waterloo this week. Picture: Alamy

Mr Streeting said that the UK and other developed economies are "dealing with the triple whammy of an aging society, rising chronic disease and rising cost pressures. He said that these "threaten to not just overwhelm the NHS but to bankrupt it."

The Ilford North MP said that he still believed in the fundamental NHS principle of being free at the point of use and publicly funded.

"But we do need to look hard at where the money goes," he said, citing a shortage of relatively cheap GP appointments, which then mean people go to A&E, which costs the taxpayer about ten times more.

He said that, among other reforms, Labour would look to help the NHS with "shifting the balance out of the hospital and into the community, better primary care, community services, that would actually get better outcomes for patients and better value for taxpayers’ money."

Wes Streeting speaks to Matthew Wright

The NHS waiting list for appointments stood at 7.71 million in October, the latest figures available - a drop of 65,000. This was the largest drop since 2011, apart from a three-month period at the start of the pandemic. Some fear that the drop is partially caused by people dying while waiting for treatment.

Mr Streeting said the state of the health service is "grim".

He said: "The NHS is going through the worst crisis in its history, and the argument that I’ve been making very strongly is that unless the NHS reforms, unless it modernises and changes to adapt with the times, it is not going to be there for us for the next 75 years as it was for the last."

Although he admitted being critical of the NHS itself, he said that the problem with the NHS is "fundamentally the politics".

"It’s not a shortage of good ideas we have in this country, it’s a shortage of good politics," he said.

Mr Streeting said last week that the NHS uses winter crises to "as an excuse to ask for more money".

He told the Sunday Times: “I think people working in the NHS and the patients using the NHS can see examples of waste and inefficiency.

"I don’t think it’s good enough that the NHS uses every winter crisis and every challenge it faces as an excuse to ask for more money.

“The NHS is going to have to get used to the fact that money is tight and it’s going to have to get used to switching spend, and rethinking where and how care is delivered to deliver better outcomes for patients and better value for taxpayers’ money.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s populists seek to further tighten grip on power in tense election

Israeli military vehicles inside the Gaza Strip

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as captive killings add to concern about conduct

Michelle Mone

Michelle Mone admits she stands to benefit from £60 million Covid equipment profit

File photo of migrants heading to Europe

More than 60 dead after migrant boat headed for Europe capsizes in the Mediterranean

Matthew Perry died in October

Matthew Perry's ex calls for investigation into doctors after Friends star dies from acute effects of ketamine

Ms West said the cake was originally made for display purposes on her Instagram and TikTok

Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty returns to UK after being found in France six years after disappearance

AC/DC cover art

Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess dies aged 77

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel ‘committed as ever’ to war after hostage deaths

The singer already has a number of top 10 hits around Europe.

Popstar Olly Alexander to represent UK in Eurovision 2024

As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' ceasefire amid escalating Gaza conflict, as Israel has killed 'too many civilians'

Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Kuwait ruler Sheikh Nawaf dies at 86 after weeks in hospital

Hostages shot dead by Israeli troops

Hostages were waving white flag when troops shot them dead, says Israeli army

There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite

The charges against the defendants included embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office, fraud, witness tampering and extortion.

Cardinal jailed for embezzlement in historic Vatican corruption trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former South African president Jacob Zuma

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma denounces ANC

Hijacked Ship MV Ruen

Indian navy monitors bulk carrier believed to have been hijacked by pirates

The golden rooster is craned up to the top of the Notre Dame cathedral spire

Notre Dame Cathedral’s new rooster installed on landmark’s spire

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Vatican court convicts and jails cardinal over corruption scandal

Italian PM Meloni Hosts 'Atreju 2023' Conservative Political Festival In Rome

Rishi Sunak warns of migrant threat 'overwhelming' European countries as UK and Italy agree to fund Tunisia plan
Tom Lockyer

Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapses on pitch as Premier League game vs Bournemouth abandoned
Gaynor Lord's husband 'is totally lost' after police found a body

Gaynor Lord: 'No indications of any third-party involvement' found on body during search for missing woman
Around 100 protesters gathered outside the home of the Israeli ambassador to the UK.

Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside home of Israeli ambassador to the UK as Gaza crisis intensifies
Eylon Levy said the three hostages being killed by the IDF was a 'tragedy'

Israel says IDF killing hostages was 'unspeakable tragedy' but vows to press on with 'unrelenting pressure on Hamas'
Vladimir Putin

Supporters formally nominate Vladimir Putin for Russian presidential election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Piers Morgan took aim at Prince Harry in an explosive statement

'I have never hacked a phone': Piers Morgan launches blistering attack on Prince Harry after High Court ruling
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit