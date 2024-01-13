Labour's housing 'revolution': Rachel Reeves proposes 25-year mortgages in boost for first-time buyers

Such long-term fixed-rate mortgages are common in other parts of the world, such as Canada, the UK and Japan. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Rachel Reeves had pledged millions of people would experience a "revolution on home ownership", with Labour proposing 25-year fixed-rate mortgages to reduce instability in the housing market.

Speaking to The Times, Ms Reeves said that longer fixed-rate deals would allow people to purchase homes with smaller deposits and lower monthly repayments.

Now, she has asked a Labour review of financial services to work with the mortgage industry to take away regulatory barriers and to start a broader cultural shift.

The shadow chancellor explained to The Times that the British housing market is more exposed to changes in interest rates, impacting first-time buyers

With Labour’s "revolution”, a "10, 25-year mortgage" would allow first-time buyers to be less financially impacted than they are in the current system, and reduce instability in the housing market.

She said: "If you are locked in for a 10, 25-year mortgage, those stress tests become redundant. Potentially you would be able to borrow a bit more, to put down a bit less of a deposit.

"If you can take out some of that stress and instability, that will make a difference."

Ms Reeves added that she would be reluctant for taxpayers to support lenders in proving said products, as seen in other countries.

Instead, she advocated for the industry to promote a transition away from the current two and five-year fixed mortgages.

She said that "these longer-term deals might make more sense" for many people, but "especially for families".