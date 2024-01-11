'What's the alternative, let kids' teeth rot?' Wes Streeting blasts 'nanny state' critics over Labour's toothbrush training

11 January 2024, 14:26

WS_'What's the Alternative'

By Will Taylor

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has hit back at critics of Labour's proposed toothbrush training for children - and asked if he should just allow their teeth to rot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour plans to provide dental hygiene tutorials to young children during primary school breakfast clubs.

But he was asked about the plans during a phone-in with LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, as one listener questioned if it was just enabling poor parenting.

"What's the alternative? Do we say because parents aren't fulfilling their responsibilities, we're just going to let kids' teeth rot?" Mr Streeting fired back.

"And we're going to end up continuing with the situation we see today, where tooth decay is the number one reason for hospital admission among kids aged between six and 10.

"I don't think we should just sit back and accept that, because it's bad for children and their health but it's also expensive for the NHS.

"We can't be doing with throwing taxpayers' money paying the price of failure when for a fraction of the cost we can keep kids' teeth clean and keep them out of hospital."

Sir Keir Starmer had earlier vowed to fight critics who say he's too "nanny state" as he launched Labour's child health crackdown.

Read more: 'I'm up for the fight': Starmer vows to fight critics over 'nanny state' toothbrushing in schools and vape crackdown

Wes Streeting said children needed help with brushing their teeth - as too many are suffering rot
Wes Streeting said children needed help with brushing their teeth - as too many are suffering rot. Picture: Alamy

He insisted that it was the job of government to intervene in families because the health of the nation – and taxpayer’s cash – was at stake.

Alongside bringing in a 9pm watershed for junk food advertising and a ban vapes being advertised to kids, Labour will introduce a supervised toothbrushing programme for younger kids.

That would take place during breakfast clubs in primary school.

Ahead of a visit to Manchester to flesh out his health mission, Sir Keir said: "We want to encourage good parenting, but I don't think we can just turn our back on this.

"One of the proposals we put out there was supervised tooth brushing for three to five-year-olds, and lots of people say 'oh that's nanny state'.

Read more: 'Polluters must pay' towards Post Office compensation, says Justice Sec as he warns some guilty people will be acquitted

Read more: Rishi Sunak gathers Cabinet to bring ‘faster justice’ for Post Office victims as Alan Johnson says Fujitsu should pay up

"When I first read the statistic that for 6-10 year olds the biggest cause of admissions to hospital is decayed teeth, I was really struck, that is shocking.

"I don't think you can simply say 'well that's none of our business' - it is our business because it's the health of the child, but also once you've got a child admitted to hospital, it's costing the taxpayer a fortune.

"I'm not saying it's the state and not parents, it's got to be both. I'm up for that fight if people want to say to me "well I don't think you should be doing that, just let it happen'.

"We need to take on this question of the nanny state. The moment you do anything on children’s health, people say 'you're going down the road of a nanny state'. We want to have that fight."

Fresh Labour stats show that British kids are not growing as tall as before, are fatter than many other nations, and less happy too.

OECD data shows the height of the average British five-year-old girl has fallen by 27 places in international rankings over the last three decades, with the average British five-year-old boy falling by 33 places on the height league table.

And the UK is estimated to have more obese children than France, Germany, Poland and Slovenia.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have four main clues in their search for missing Lucy Charles.

Four main clues in search for missing Lucy Charles, 39, after she vanished three weeks ago

Peter Bone

Wellingborough by-election date revealed after former Tory MP Peter Bone ousted following sexual misconduct probe

Donald Trump

Trump civil trial heads to closing arguments after bomb threat at judge’s home

Armed masked men have boarded the St Nikolas oil tanker near Iran

Iranian navy seizes oil tanker near Oman day after US and UK warships shot down Houthi rebels' rockets

The hole that pensioner João dug

Pensioner dies after falling into 130ft hole he dug into floor because 'a spirit revealed that gold was buried down there'
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven-Göran Eriksson will 'appreciate every day' and is happy just to wake up at morning after terminal cancer diagnosis

The British Government takes steps to ban the XL Bully breed after a number of fatal attacks

XL Bully dogs to be banned in Scotland after influx of breed across the northern border

Stephen Bradshaw is giving evidence to the inquiry

Post Office 'acted like mafia', Horizon IT inquiry hears, as investigator admits not being 'technically minded'

The university said it is in response to 'financial challenges'.

Russell Group university lowers entry requirements for overseas students in response to ‘financial challenges’

Russia Crackdown

Pro-war Russian political activist ‘questioned over terrorism offences’

Armed masked men have boarded the St Nikolas oil tanker near Iran

Masked gunmen storm oil tanker off Oman day after US and UK warships shot down Houthi rebels' rockets

The Met Office has revealed fresh snow maps for next week

Met Office snow maps reveal exact dates and locations Arctic blast will hit as temperatures plummet to -11C

Estonia’s President Alar Karis, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Tallinn, Estonia, on Thursday

Zelensky rules out ceasefire with Russia – saying Moscow would use it to rearm

People stand outside their offices after an earthquake was felt in Islamabad

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan

Stephen Bradshaw said all investigations were 'done correctly'

Post Office investigator says he ‘wasn’t told’ by bosses that anything was wrong with Horizon system

Wounded Palestinians run into Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, moments after an Israeli strike hit a building next to it on Wednesday

South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marlene Engelhorn is planning to redistribute her wealth of £21.5m.

Millionaire heiress seeks 50 strangers to help her give away £21.5m she inherited

The electric bus caught fire this morning in Wimbledon

'Critical incident' declared as electric bus bursts into flames in Wimbledon

People pray over the flag-draped coffins of victims during their funeral ceremony in the city of Kerman on Friday

Iran identifies alleged bomb-maker behind suicide attacks

Muriel McKay was murdered 54 years ago

Grandson of murder victim Muriel McKay slams Met for ‘not searching farmland’ as family issue new plea to find body
Mark Omrod had his prosthetic legs stolen from a car park in Chiswick.

Ex-Royal Marine’s prosthetic legs found in alleyway after they were stolen from car parked at Premier Inn
Rapper G Herbo

Rapper G Herbo could be sentenced to more than a year in jail over fraud plot

Carol Vorderman joins LBC to present new Sunday programme starting this weekend on LBC and Global Player

Carol Vorderman joins LBC to present new Sunday programme starting this weekend on LBC and Global Player
Stephen Bradshaw, a Post Office investigator, will give evidence to the Post Office public inquiry later

Workers at scandal-hit Fujitsu to strike over pay as firm faces calls to repay ‘fortune’ spent on Post Office scandal
Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin
A Starbucks branch

Starbucks sued by consumer group over ethical sourcing claim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit