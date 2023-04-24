Lamb and '£10,000 heroin and cocaine haul' found during police raid of car on the M74

By Emma Soteriou

A lamb has been found in a car alongside an estimated £10,000 haul of illegal drugs during a vehicle stop on the M74.

The car was pulled over on the northbound carriageway near junction three in Glasgow at around 6.10pm on Saturday, Police Scotland said.

Along with the lamb, officers found heroin with an estimated value of £7,000 and cocaine worth around £3,000 - thanks to the help of police dog Billy.

He was "instrumental" in finding the drugs in the car, the force said.

The lamb has since been taken in by a local farmer and enquiries are ongoing to establish how it ended up in the car.

Three arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers in Glasgow have seized drugs with a potential value of £10,000 from a vehicle on the M74 northbound.

"Around 18:10 BST on Saturday, 22 April, 2023, officers stopped a car on the M74 northbound carriageway, near junction 3.

"The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a search of the car was carried out with assistance from the dog unit. PD Billy entered the car and indicated drugs were present.

"Two men, aged 52 and 53 and one woman, aged 38, were arrested and charged with drugs offences. They have been reported to the procurator fiscal."