Lamb and '£10,000 heroin and cocaine haul' found during police raid of car on the M74

24 April 2023, 19:56

A lamb was found in a car on the M74 motorway
A lamb was found in a car on the M74 motorway. Picture: Police Scotland

By Emma Soteriou

A lamb has been found in a car alongside an estimated £10,000 haul of illegal drugs during a vehicle stop on the M74.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The car was pulled over on the northbound carriageway near junction three in Glasgow at around 6.10pm on Saturday, Police Scotland said.

Along with the lamb, officers found heroin with an estimated value of £7,000 and cocaine worth around £3,000 - thanks to the help of police dog Billy.

He was "instrumental" in finding the drugs in the car, the force said.

The lamb has since been taken in by a local farmer and enquiries are ongoing to establish how it ended up in the car.

Three arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Read more: Woman who went viral for shouting 'Chanel!' after losing pet parrot charged over £800k cannabis smuggling plot

Read more: Proclaimers hit removed from coronation playlist over duo's 'anti-royal' views

PD Billy
PD Billy. Picture: Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers in Glasgow have seized drugs with a potential value of £10,000 from a vehicle on the M74 northbound.

"Around 18:10 BST on Saturday, 22 April, 2023, officers stopped a car on the M74 northbound carriageway, near junction 3.

"The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a search of the car was carried out with assistance from the dog unit. PD Billy entered the car and indicated drugs were present.

"Two men, aged 52 and 53 and one woman, aged 38, were arrested and charged with drugs offences. They have been reported to the procurator fiscal."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The British ambassador to Sudan was "on holiday" when fierce fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum.

British ambassador to Sudan was "on holiday"when fierce fighting broke out between rival forces in Khartoum

Boris Johnson was said to have been distraught when he saw the vote come in

'Holy c*** - we've got no plan, what will we do?': Shocked Boris's reaction to Brexit vote revealed

Andrew Marr has said it's very hard to see how the British Government can get UK nationals stuck in war-torn Sudan out of the country safely, as the Government assesses evacuation options.

Andrew Marr: It's very hard to see how the Government can get Brits trapped in war-torn Sudan out safely

Tucker Carlson has left Fox News

Controversial right-wing firebrand Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shock announcement after $787m settlement

Tucker Carlson in a Fox News Channel studio in March 2017 in New York

Fox News ‘agrees to part ways’ with Tucker Carlson

Exclusive
The climate crisis should have been taken into consideration, Decker told LBC

Activist jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge slams sentence saying climate crisis 'should've been taken into account'

The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2

U2 creating new concert experience at high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has returned

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray reveals cancer has returned and spread a year after getting all-clear

Kate Middleton shared her disbelief over how her youngest son has already turned five.

‘I can’t believe Louis is five!’: Kate confesses time is flying as her youngest son turns five years old

Kim Potter

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

Former GMP officer PC Adnan Ali has been found guilty of sexual assault

Ex-police officer guilty of five counts of sexual assault on cadets, as alarm raised after 'inappropriate behaviour' with boy
The Proclaimers' hit song I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) has been from King Charles' Coronation official playlist over the duo's "anti-royal" views.

Proclaimers hit removed from coronation playlist over duo's 'anti-royal' views

Prezzo announced closures and probable redundancies in a cost-cutting measure today

Prezzo to close 46 restaurants which are making a loss - is your local branch set for the chop?

The three students were killed in a horror car crash

Three students killed in horror crash in Warwickshire as school headteacher pays tribute

A lorry was left hanging precariously off a bridge above the A14 after the HGV crashed into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire.

Miles of congestion on M1 after crash left lorry hanging precariously off bridge above A14

King Charles alongside diamond jubilee coach

Royal traditions King Charles will break on Coronation day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters attempt to halt traffic in Berlin

Metropolitan Police on a mission in Central London.

Met Police officer to appear in court accused of using position to contact witness in his own assault case
Russia Ukraine War

Russian authorities say Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol repelled

Citizens are being evacuated from Sudan

UK troops 'fly to Sudan on reconnaissance mission' as government 'works out evacuation plan' for Britons
Darya Trepova

Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect

The account was mistakenly given a gold tick before shortly being suspended afterwards.

Twitter gives $1,000-a-month gold tick to random user who changed handle to DisneyJuniorUK

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters try to bring Berlin traffic to a halt

Banging pots and pans

France bangs pots and pans in fresh anti-pension reform protest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'
King Charles wearing his medals alongside Queen Camilla Parker Bowles

What time does King Charles III's Coronation start? Order of events revealed

The government guidance has been criticised for being "blindingly obvious".

‘Blindingly obvious drivel’: Coronation fans criticise ‘absurd’ government guidance for attending the ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit